'Hyenas' Is A Sci-fi Multiplayer FPS From Creative Assembly For PC And Consoles, Accepting Alpha Sign-ups – Screens & Trailer – WorthPlaying.com

Earth is gone, the rich have colonised Mars and the rest of humanity is living their worst life in The Taint, a giant orbiting slum. While humanity is trying to survive, the Mars billionaires are more worried about fulfilling their nostalgic dreams. Plunderships, massive retail spacecrafts dedicated to selling salvaged pop-culture artefacts from Earth, our artefacts, at space-high prices to satisfy their desires.

We, an unlikely pack of talented robbers, hit the Mars elite where it hurts most: their stuff A.K.A. OUR stuff. They call us “Hyenas“. We get in, empty some clips into their security clones and other “”preventative measures””, steal all the best stuff then get out. Exploding a clone in zero gravity is kind of messy, but as long as we make it out with the merch it’s worth it.

So, you in?

Sign up now to be a part of the Hyenas PC Alpha Test. Play the game, give feedback and help us improve!

“The alpha will be composed of several phases. To begin with, we’ll start with a small number of PC players in Europe and North America. As we progress through our testing, we’ll be opening future sessions up to more areas and platforms, so please be patient if you live elsewhere – we can’t wait to get you playing!”

What’s the minimum spec required to play HYENAS?

What’s the recommended spec for playing HYENAS?

As this is the first alpha, the system requirements are high. The team is working hard on optimizing the game and lowering these specs. We’ll have more updates for you in the future. A general rule of thumb at the moment is that if your PC is over 5 years old, you’ll likely be unable to run Hyenas.

How do I sign up to the closed alpha?

Once the accounts are linked and the NDA is signed, you’re done. After that, all you have to do is wait for an email from us containing your key.

Hyenas is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam/Epic Games Store) in 2023.

