Voyager Token Price Predictions: Where Will the VGX Crypto Go Next? – InvestorPlace

VGX could climb back from today's crash

Voyager Token ( VGX-USD ) price predictions are worth checking today as the crypto continues to suffer from the recent crypto crash. An update from parent company Voyager Digital may be affecting VGX most of all.

Specifically, Voyager Digital provided a business update to investors in the form of a press release today. In the release, the company revealed how it’s handling the ongoing crash.

The biggest news item from the company is a financing deal with Alameda Ventures. The deal will provide Voyager with the cash and assets it needs to protect customers’ investments. While it’s technically a good thing, that news seems to have rattled some traders.

Heavy trading of Voyager Token is pulling the price down as a result. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume is up 71%. The price of VGX is also down 24% over the past 24 hours, as of this writing.

Let’s go over what this could mean for VGX with a look at the latest Voyager Token price predictions.

Voyager Token trades at around 45 cents at the time of this writing.

