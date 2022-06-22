What time is Man Vs Bee coming to Netflix? – Netflix Life

Ads

Man Vs Bee Production Still Image Courtesy Netflix

Man Vs Bee starring Rowan Atkinson will make its landing on Netflix on June 24, and we’ve been preparing for the show’s release. Since we’re only two days away from its arrival on Netflix, we thought we’d share the release time so that you don’t miss a second of what will surely be a hilariously funny series.

Man Vs Bee is a comedy series created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, with David Kerr signed on as director. It’s also a HouseSitter Productions with Atkinson, Davies, and Chris Clark executive producing.

Man Vs Bee is Atkinson’s Netflix debut and return to television, so we’re excited to see him doing what he does best: making people laugh.

Besides Atkinson, Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Greg McHugh, India Fowler, and Daniel Fearn also star in the show. Although many other movies and shows are coming to Netflix on June 24, Man Vs Bee should definitely be at the top of your watchlist. Read on to find out when exactly the comedy series will land on Netflix.

Mark your calendar and set your alarm clock because the comedy series will be dropped on Netflix on Friday, June 24 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. The first season consists of 10 episodes with episode runtimes ranging between 10 to 20 minutes long. Since the episodes are short, I think you’ll have no problem getting through the whole season in one sitting.

Man Vs Bee is rated TV-PG, which means parental guidance is suggested. There is some content shown in the series that some parents may consider unsuitable for younger children. For example, there will be violence and partial nudity in the show. So, I would recommend watching this series by yourself or with your older kids. You can always turn on a kids’ show or movie on Netflix to keep the younger kids occupied while you stream Man Vs Bee to your heart’s content.

Check out the entertaining official trailer below!

You can catch Rowan Atkinson as a house sitter who finds himself in an intense battle with a bee in Man Vs Bee, coming to Netflix on June 24 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET!

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source