‘The Kardashians’: Hulu Releases First Full Trailer, Revealing Kourtney & Travis Barker Baby News – Variety

After the Kardashians appeared on the cover of Variety last week to talk about their new deal at Hulu, the streaming service has released the first full-length trailer for the family’s upcoming reality show, aptly named, “The Kardashians.”

“The Kardashians,” which premieres on April 14, will center around the internationally famous family with a focus on their personal lives and their businesses. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will all return to star in the new, unscripted series.

The Hulu series marks the first television venture for the family, after they opted not to renew their deal at E!, which aired “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” from 2007-2021. That show, which ran 20 seasons with numerous spinoffs, launched the Kardashian-Jenners to A-list fame.

The new trailer teases storylines pulled from recent headlines about the family, including Kim’s new relationship with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, her divorce from Kanye West and Kylie’s second pregnancy.

“This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming,” Kris says in the trailer about Kim and Davidson.

Last week, Kim told Variety that Davidson has not yet filmed for the Hulu show, but revealed that she does talk about their relationship. “I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” she said.

The big revelation in the new footage is that Kourtney is trying for a baby with her fiancé, drummer Travis Barker. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney says in the trailer, which shows the couple at the doctor’s office.

Last week, speaking with Variety for her family’s cover story, Kourtney spoke about her relationship with Barker, explaining that she wants to reserve some of their romance away from reality TV. “I definitely hold my relationship really close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can.”

In 2009, Kourtney famously gave birth on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when she had her first child. She told Variety that she didn’t actually invite the E! cameras in on that moment, revealing that the scene was shot on a handheld camera by her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her ex, Scott Disick.

“That was something I did feel really proud about,” Kourtney said to Variety, reflecting on the infamous TV moment that aired more than a decade ago. “People have said to me multiple times, ‘I watched your episode of giving birth. One person told me they watched it in their birthing class and it was an example of a positive birth.”

“The Kardashians” hails from Fulwell 73 with partner Ben Winston executive producing, along with Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King, who serves as showrunner. The streaming show will air weekly with new episodes on Thursdays.

Watch the trailer below:



