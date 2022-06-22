Solana Price Predictions: Will the SOL Crypto Recover From the Crypto Crash? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

SOL might have what it takes to bounce back from the crash

Solana ( SOL-USD ) investors are likely wondering about the latest price predictions for the crypto as a crash pulls it down on Monday!

That crypto crash is the result of investors reacting to a scare from the Federal Reserve. With inflation continuing to rise above expectations, the central bank is going to have to take drastic measures to try and mitigate the damage.

Experts predict that this could mean we see higher interest rate increases and other efforts to combat inflation. This has both the stock market, as well as the crypto market, taking a beating as investors react to the news.

Taking all of that into account, let’s look over where we can expect the price for SOL to head following the crypto crash.

All of those price predictions have experts expecting Solana to increase over the course of a year. It’s also worth mentioning that SOL is down 16% over the previous 24-hour period.

There’s more crypto news that traders will want to know about below!

Fortunately, InvestorPlace has all of that coverage ready in one place! Among that are the latest price predictions for Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ), Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ), and Ethereum ( ETH-USD ) amid today’s crash. You can find that info at the following links!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/06/solana-price-predictions-will-the-sol-crypto-recover-from-the-crypto-crash/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Market Insight, Financial Articles

Stocks to Buy

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source