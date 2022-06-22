Samsung Galaxy S22 update: All the latest software updates in one place – Android Authority

Ads

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S22 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier.

All three Galaxy S22 series phones launched with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin on top. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The company also guarantees five years of security updates for all devices.

June 10, 2022: Samsung is rolling out a new update to the Galaxy S22 series in its home market. The update carries firmware version S90*NKSU1AVF1 and brings a number of camera improvements to the phone. It’s apparently the same 1.7GB update that rolled out to a few markets earlier this month. However, we now know the changes it brings on the camera front.

As per a post on Samsung’s community forum in South Korea, the update carries sharpness and contrast improvements, fixes a problem with the Single Take feature, optimizes memory for video recording, improves portrait mode performance, and more.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

