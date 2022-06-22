7 Ways to Fix the API-Ms-Win-Crt-Runtime DLL Missing Error – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Missing DLL errors aren’t exceptionally uncommon Windows issues. For example, many users have reported an api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll is missing error arising when they try to launch specific software in Windows 11/10. That error displays the following message:

The program can’t start because api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll is missing from your computer. Try reinstalling the program to fix this problem. Try reinstalling the program to fix this problem.

This error can arise for various games, design, and image-editing software. Users can’t open and utilize programs because of this issue.

The file that causes this issue is a Dynamic Link Library element of the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable package. The missing DLL error occurs when Windows can’t access that file.

Thus, the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll is missing error, which means that the DLL file has disappeared or is somehow corrupted.

Many third-party uninstallers, like CCleaner, enable you to erase leftover files after removing software. However, the freeware CCleaner is a better alternative for removing software that includes many unique features the default uninstaller in Windows doesn’t have.

This error can arise on older Windows platforms as well. For example, Windows 7 users might be able to fix the same issue by downloading and installing a Universal C Run update for that platform. This is how you can get that update.

The better third-party repair utilities might well do so. Our best DLL repair software tools guide provides more details about some of the best utilities for fixing missing DLL errors. In addition, Restoro is a general-purpose repair software for Windows 11/10 that is recommended.

Numerous unofficial websites include downloadable DLL files. However, not all those websites are necessarily reputable sources for DLL. Some DLLs on such sites might be outdated or even contain malware.

DLL-files.com is one of the more reputable sources from which you can download the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll file. However, even the disclaimer on that site says that its DLL files haven’t been tested (thoroughly checked).

That disclaimer states:

So, in plain English, please don’t send us hate mail or sue us if your computer crashes when you come here, or if you find a virus in one of these files. If you want to take something we took hours to make, ask us.

We recommend you try applying the potential resolutions above (in the order specified) instead of downloading a new DLL file. This is because at least one of those resolutions will likely fix the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll error on your Windows PC.

You’re always welcome to chat about this error in the comment below. Click the Comment button to enter questions or share other potential fixes.

