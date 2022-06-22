How to Manage Comments on Instagram – Make Tech Easier

Ads

We takes a look at all the ways you can use comments on Instagram.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks. The app quickly rose to prominence by focusing on allowing its users to easily share images as well as videos. Of course, writing comments is a big part of the whole experience. This tutorial takes a look at all the ways you can use comments on Instagram to get the most out of the app.

Commenting on posts is the oldest form of interaction on Instagram. Whether you’re browsing via the mobile app or a PC, here’s all you need to know about commenting on Instagram posts.

Writing a comment on Instagram is easy. On mobile, just find the chat bubble under a post and tap it. Alternatively, you can scroll down toward the bottom of the post and tap on the “Add a comment” prompt next to your profile picture.

Notice that every comment on a post has a tiny “Reply” button underneath. Hit it if you want to respond directly to something that someone has said. The replies will form a sub-thread that will be displayed underneath the main comment.

You have the same options on desktop as described above.

It happens: you’ve changed your mind about posting a particular comment. This can happen for various reasons. Perhaps you’ve inadvertently managed to offend someone with your opinion or decided to simply retreat from a heated conversation. Here’s how to delete your own comments on Instagram. In addition, note the you can also delete other people’s comments on your OWN posts by following the same steps.

It’s possible to hide someone’s comments on Instagram by restricting them. If you decide to use this tool on a certain account, they will still be able to comment on your posts, but their impressions won’t be public for the world to see. What’s more, they won’t know they’ve been restricted, so if you don’t want to confront someone about their comments on your posts, restricting them is the way to go. Restricting someone directly from the comment section can only be done on mobile.

While it’s not possible to restrict someone from your PC, you can view restricted comments while browsing Instagram on your computer. You’ll get the same “See comment” and “Approve” or “Delete” options to manage them from there.

You don’t have to wait for someone to comment on your posts to restrict them. If you want to avoid someone sharing their thoughts on your images publicly, you can put them on your restricted list. You have various methods of doing so.

You can also restrict someone directly from their profile on both mobile and desktop.

You can also restrict a person via direct messages on mobile. Find the conversation in question and tap on their profile picture at the top to bring up the details regarding their account. Select the “Restrict” option from there.

Do you want to make sure your followers won’t leave offensive comments on your profile? Instagram offers you the option to hide offensive comments from “Settings.”

If you really don’t want to see someone comment on your posts on Instagram but are also skittish about blocking them for good, know that it’s possible to only block their comments.

If the person in question comments on your posts, you might view the “1 Comment” message below your post, but if you press on it, you won’t be able to see the comment. Note that if you block someone from commenting on your posts, that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to view your profile or send you direct messages. As stated above, this is a lighter alternative to actually blocking someone on Instagram.

The other option you have at your disposal in the Comments section in Settings is “Allow Comments From.” Your choices include “People You Follow,” “Your Followers” and others. This lets you be a bit more specific about which people are allowed to leave you comments, hopefully weeding out the unwanted voices.

Don’t want to deal with comments AT ALL? It can be done. From your mobile device you can disable comments for individual posts so that you won’t receive unsolicited feedback anymore.

Unfortunately, Instagram does not offer an option to disable commenting altogether, so you’ll need to do so manually for each post. Note that you can turn off commenting for YOUR posts only and not for other people’s posts.

Direct messages are a different way to comment on Instagram. Let’s say you’ve noticed a particular post on Instagram. You can easily send a private direct message to the poster to let them know your opinion. Comments don’t necessarily have to be public, so remember that next time you want to make a statement on the social app.

Whether you’re browsing Instagram on mobile or desktop, under each post you’ll notice a paper plane icon. Tap on it to send the poster a direct message with your thoughts.

If you’ve received an unwanted direct message, know that Instagram does not allow you to delete individual messages in a conversation. What you can do is delete the entire thread.

Stories are one of Instagram’s most popular feature that allows users to upload pictures or videos that get automatically deleted after 24 hours. Naturally, it’s possible to comment on them as well.

Commenting on posts isn’t the only way you can interact on Instagram. For instance, you can also comment on Stories. Doing so is pretty simple.

If you commented on someone’s Story but wish to take it back, you can. Since Story comments show up in the poster’s direct messages, open Direct, then proceed to follow the steps detailed above to unsend the message.

If you don’t want to receive comments on your Stories, know you can disable this feature from the mobile app.

It’s possible to do it from the Story directly or by going through Settings. We’ll look at the first option here.

Reels are a more recent addition to Instagram. Influenced by TikTok’s big success with the younger audience, the Meta-owned app has tried to offer a similar feature.

Reels are short clips on Instagram, and you can comment on them as well. You’ll need the mobile app to do that.

Deleting your comments and those made by others on a Reel can be done the same way you would delete comments on posts. Just long press on them and select the Trash icon when it appears in the upper right.

Disabling comments on Reels is done in the same manner as you would disable comments on posts. Check the section above for the detailed steps.

No, they won’t. However, they may check back in and take a look at your post again and find that the comment is now missing, so they will know that you’ve removed their comment.

Unfortunately, Instagram does not allow you to edit your comments. If you feel unhappy with your comment, you’ll have to delete it, re-write it again, then post it one more time.

You can’t. If you’re bothered by a certain comment on Instagram, your options include reporting that comment or blocking that person so that you can’t see anything more from them. To report a comment, long-press on the comment, then select the message icon at the top and select “Report this comment.”

Instagram does not offer this option at this point. For now, you can only comment on posts using text and emoji. However, it’s possible to comment on Stories using a GIF, as well as in direct messages.

Image credits: Freepik

