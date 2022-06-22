South Korea Puts Cryptocurrency Company Terraform Labs’ Staff On No-Fly List – News18

Ads

A representations of cryptocurrencies. (Illustration Reuters)

Several employees of South Korea-based Terraform labs, the company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD, which collapsed last month and roiled cryptocurrency markets, cannot leave the country, prosecutors said.

TerraUSD’s paired token, Luna, plunged in value last month, sparking a sell off and igniting a chain reaction that has pushed some major institutions in the crypto sector into severe difficulties. TerraUSD was meant to be pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar.

An official at South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, who declined to be named as is customary in South Korea, said multiple Terraform Labs staff had been put on a no-fly list.

He added that he could not give further details until after investigations had wrapped up. A Terraform Labs spokesperson said in a statement, “We are not aware of the details of the reported ban.”

Losses associated with the stablecoin also contributed to difficulties at US-based crypto lender Celsius, which suspended withdrawals this month, and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which is considering options including the sale of assets and a bailout by another firm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

Download News18 App

source