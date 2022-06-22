Here's your A-to-Z guide to choosing the best electric car – The Australian Financial Review

Ads

From the mighty Porsche Taycan to the not-so-humble Mini Cooper SE, there’s an EV on the market for you.

The biggest story with electric vehicles (EVs) right now is the disparity between demand, which has spiked, and supply, which has tanked. Patience is required, and deep pockets in most cases. But the choice is growing and the switch to battery power really is happening.

Here is the state of play, brand by brand.

e-tron/e-tron S/e-tron Sportback (SUV, SUV coupe) | Price $139,900 to $175,400 | Range 347-446 kilometres

The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro from the e-tron family.

Adapted from petrol SUVs, these standard (e-tron), high-performance (e-tron S) and fastback (Sportback) models are a taster for dedicated Audi EVs to come, the first of which is the e-tron GT (a version of the acclaimed Porsche Taycan), due around September.

Electric vehicles designed from the ground up, with a so-called skateboard platform sandwiching the batteries in the floor, tend to have much better packaging. They often offer the passenger and cargo room of a much bigger vehicle.

The Audi Q4 e-tron, a bespoke SUV, will hopefully follow.

i4 (liftback) | Price $99,900 to $124,900 | Range 510-590km

iX3 (SUV) | Price $114,900 | Range 460km

iX (SUV) | Price $135,900 to $222,900 | Range 425-620km

The BMW i4 liftback is adapted from a petrol model, but you wouldn’t know it.

All current BMW EVs are adapted from petrol models, or at least built on a shared platform. Still, the i4 is extremely well done, and without too huge a premium. The dearer iX3 feels a little more compromised, but the iX is one of the most original, comfortable and competent cars on the road. And when you are driving, you don’t need to look at the oversized grille.

The most extreme price here is for the newest, most powerful iX derivative, the M60.

Kona (SUV) | Price $54,500 to $64,000 | Range 305-484km

Ioniq 5 (hatchback) | Price $71,900 to $75,900 | Range 430-451km

The Kona is an EV version of the popular petrol SUV, the Ioniq 5 is bespoke electric. The latter, a radically styled super-sized hatch, is a Hyundai unlike any other, the winner of numerous awards, and as futuristic and innovative as any Tesla.

I-Pace (SUV) | Price $142,580 to $155,550 | Range 470km



Jaguar’s I-Pace was launched four years ago and was Europe’s first luxury electric car.

First seen in 2018, this was the first European luxury electric vehicle, although sales never lived up to expectations. Only a handful have been sold this year. It might say something that the base model recently came down in price, bucking the otherwise universal upward trend.

Niro (SUV) | Price $62,590 to $65,990 | Range 463km

EV6 (SUV coupe) | Price $67,990 to $82,990 | Range 484-528km

The sporty Kia EV6 delivers when it comes to performance.

These are two very different Kias. The Niro is an adapted petrol car (with a new version about to dock), the EV6 a bespoke battery machine closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (both brands are part of the Hyundai Motor Group).

Which one you’ll prefer – the Kia or the Hyundai – will come down to taste. The Kia is sportier, both are excellent in their utility and performance.

UX300e (SUV) | Price $74,000 to $81,000 | Range 305km

The Lexus UX 300e is a re-engineered petrol SUV.

The Toyota Group was the hybrid pioneer, but has been a stick in the mud when it comes to pure EVs. This re-engineered petrol SUV, with a modest range, single motor, front drive and big mark-up, doesn’t suggest Lexus is trying super hard to convert people.

MX-30 e35 (SUV) | Price $65,490 | Range 200km

A good-looking car, with admirable build quality and entirely acceptable road manners. But it’s very hard to recommend, considering the meagre range and lack of packaging advantages over the vastly cheaper petrol version of the MX-30.

EQA (SUV) | Price $78,513 | Range 480km

Mercedes-Benz EQC (SUV) | Price $124,300 | Range 434km

Mercedes-AMG EQS53 (sedan) | Price $350,000 plus | Range 565km

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250: heavy, expensive, and less nimble than its petrol equivalent. Wait for the EQS.

The first two Benzes here are fine to drive, but much heavier, dearer and less nimble than the petrol cars they are closely related to. By contrast, the EQS, which reaches local customers in the next few days (after many delays), is the company’s first ground-up EV and has earned rave reviews overseas. We are seeing only the high-performance version; the long range is good for “up to 770km” between charges.

Cooper SE (three-door hatchback) | Price $55,650 to $62,825 | Range 233km

An expensive electric city runabout: the cute Mini Cooper SE.

It’s a Mini, so it’s cheerful with classic good looks. But like the Mazda above, it has an EV drivetrain crammed into something close to the standard car. It’s a city proposition only – and a very dear one. Consider it a placeholder. Some Chinese made, bespoke Mini EVs aren’t too far away.

ZS EV (SUV) | Price $46,990 to $49,990 | Range 263km

The MG ZS EV is a converted petrol SUV, but it delivers the goods.

This transplanted British brand (now wholly Chinese owned and built), has made big inroads into the Australian market in recent years. The EV, though, has been in limited supply. It’s a converted petrol SUV, but competent and the most sharply priced electric vehicle on sale.

Leaf (hatchback) | Price $50,990 to $61,490 | Range 270-385km

A pioneer, first seen in 2010. Today’s second-gen model is a little easier on the eye than the first and continues its reputation for being reliable and dependable, if still not exactly an object of desire.

Polestar 2 (liftback sedan) | Price $63,900 to $73,400 | Range 470-540km

The Polestar 2 gets top marks for innovative design.

This Volvo spin-off shares with its Volvo XC40 sibling (and the BMW i4) our plaudit as the most convincing adaptation of a petrol car platform. You miss out on a super-capacious interior, but it is a fine piece of design, with lots of fresh thinking.

Taycan (sedan/wagon) | Price $159,700 to $352,600 | Range 406-504km

The Porsche Taycan is a great choice, if you can afford it.

If money’s no object, this electric vehicle is hard to beat. It’s a delight to look at and to drive, and thanks to Porsche charging too much for everything else as well, it slips into the range without an obvious EV premium. Sedan and sports wagon versions are available. The most extreme price is for the bonkers Turbo S sedan. There’s no turbo of course, but there’s plenty of S.

Model 3 (sedan) | Price $65,500 to $95,276 | Range 491-602km

Model Y (SUV) | Price $72,300 to $101,612 | Range 455-514km

The Tesla Model Y SUV is sure to be a winner in Australia, given the Model 3’s popularity here.

The Model 3 sedan is the biggest-selling EV in Australia by a country mile. The closely related Model Y (launched this month, more than two years after it went on sale in the US) will probably replace it at the top of the charts, given our love of SUVs and the relatively small premium over the base sedan.

Despite the slightly cultish nature of the brand, some design quirks and prices that jump all over the place, the Model 3 is a pleasure to drive. And in many ways, it reflects the huge lead Tesla has gained on the legacy makers. We’ll bring you impressions of its SUV stablemate in coming weeks.

XC40/C40 Pure Electric (SUV, SUV coupe) |Price $74,990 to $82,490 | Range 450-510km

Volvo’s XC40 pure electric is similar to the Polestar 2 and equally commendable.

See the entry on Polestar; this is very similar under the skin, and also has much to commend it. A new fastback version, known as the C40, further distances it from the petrol platform by having a flat floor and other tweaks.

China has dozens of big EV makers, and many of them have international ambitions. Last year, the Chinese built almost half of the world’s electric vehicles, so it seems only a matter of time before their domestic brands shake up our market. BYD promises to be first, though there have been many delays and price corrections (“well below $35,000” has become $45K-plus).

Still, watch this space.

Prices are exclusive of on-road costs, unless otherwise stated. Range has been calculated using the international WLTP standard.

