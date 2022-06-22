Samsung Galaxy F13 with 6000mAh battery launched in India – AndroidPure

Ads



The Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched in India, and as expected it is similar to the Galaxy M13 that debuted in Europe. The F13 has a bigger battery, at 6000 mAh and supports 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.





The Galaxy F13 is equipped with a 6.6-inches Full HD+ LCD display that supports a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, has a pixel density of 401 PPI, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen has an Infinity-V Display design, and the selfie camera in the notch is an 8 megapixels snapper. The smartphone runs on One UI Core 4.1 based on Android 12, with support for Samsung Knox security. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850 processor with an ARM Mali G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB/128GB of internal storage, and supports up to 1TB of additional memory via a dedicated microSD card slot.



In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F13 sports a 5MP Ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 50 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2MP Depth Sensor, and an LED Flash.

The phone weighs 207g and measures 76.9 x 165.4 x 9.3mm. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, an accelerometer, a geomagnetic sensor, and supports virtual light sensing, and virtual proximity sensing. The Galaxy F13 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.



Samsung has priced the Galaxy F13 at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/64GB trim costs Rs. 12,999. The phone will go on sale at Samsung.com and Flipkart from June 29th. The device comes in 3 colourways; Waterfall Blue, Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper.

Originally a Business Grad, Ashwin is a natural at testing and reviewing apps & games for Windows and Android Apps, as well as flashing ROMs. A proud owner of a Redmi K20, he is also an avid gamer and loves playing on his Computer, PS4 & Nintendo consoles.

