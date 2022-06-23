New on Disney+ in February 2022 – Rotten Tomatoes

Ads

Disney+ has new Marvel and Star Wars content to last all year long, including the season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett and two new installments of its behind-the-scenes Marvel series, Assembled, focusing on the making of the Hawkeye series and the Eternals film. February also sees the debut of the animated The Proud Family continuation series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service this month, with a few highlights at the top.



Description: Assembled is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film and the Hawkeye series. Assembled is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Premiere Date: Feb. 9

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022)

100%

Description: A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.

Premiere Date: Feb. 23

Free Guy (2021)

80%

Description: In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

Critics Consensus: Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.

Premiere Date: Feb. 23

90% Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger

The Chicken Squad (Season 1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

55% Never Been Kissed (1999)

25% Snow Dogs (2002)

Torn

55% Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 6 episodes)

– – Assembled: Season 1 (2021) “The Making of Eternals” (Disney+ Original)

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Premiere (Disney+ Original)

100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Disney+)

80% Free Guy (2021)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

