Ohio Stimulus Payments: Who will receive these $350 checks? – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Find out if you’re eligible to receive a $350 rebate

Despite an increase in interest rates, inflation continues to be a problem for the average American. Basic necessities such as gas and groceries have become much more expensive in the USA, with the pinch of the increased cost of living being felt by the nation’s citizens.

With inflation reaching a 40-year high, the elected representatives of each state have moved to ease the burden of these price hikes by introducing stimulus payments.

The latest state to follow suit with stimulus payments is Ohio, with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announcing her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.

“Ohioans are hurting right now, whether it’s from high gas prices to increased costs at the grocery store,” Whaley stated.

“Governor [Mike] DeWine should be doing everything in his power to help ease those costs as corporate profits soar, yet we’ve seen time and again he’s more interested in taking care of his special interest donors and friends.

“When I’m governor, Ohio’s families will be my top priority. That’s why I’m proposing an inflation rebate of $350 per person, or $700 per couple, for middle-class Ohioans to offset high gas prices and other rising costs.”

According to Whaley, individuals making up to $80,000 a year or couples making $160,000 a year or under would be eligible to receive the rebate, worth $350 or $700, respectively.

Ohio is set to receive $2.68 billion in the next round of federal funding via the American Rescue Plan, with Whaley playing a key role in lobbying for state and local funding to be included in the American Rescue Plan.

The rebate would go to roughly 7.4 million residents in Ohio, the same individuals who also received economic impact payments, with the number accounting for 89 percent of adults in the state.

Of course, Whaley has to win the election first in order to push this proposal for $350 checks through.

That election doesn’t take place until Tuesday, November 8, 2022, however a recent poll gave the incumbent Governor DeWine a 19-point lead over Whaley.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source