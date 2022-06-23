Home Latest News Disney Debuts Retail Experiences Including All-New 'D23 Expo Marketplace' At D23 Expo...

Disney Debuts Retail Experiences Including All-New 'D23 Expo Marketplace' At D23 Expo 2022 – What's On Disney Plus

By
Abhinav Mishra
-
Ads

Disney has announced details on some of the special never-before-seen, limited-edition merchandise that will be available at the D23 Expo from across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Author appearances, engaging panels with iconic Disney personalities, and interactive social moments on the show floor will give attendees a variety of ways to celebrate the magic of Disney and kick off 100 Years of Wonder. The Ultimate Fan Event, presented by Visa, takes place in Anaheim, Calif., from September 9th through 11th, 2022.
1180w 600h 062122 D23 Expo Consumer Products Announcement 02
D23 2022 Panel Images 100DisneyAdv 4435 v2 6
Jam-packed with gear for every fan, from nostalgic collectibles, to fun twists on beloved classics, to playful merchandise from the newest series, movies, and characters, D23 Expo is the best place for fans to discover their next favorite treasure. A few highlights include:
544162 CV001
Guided by the light2
A few ways for attendees to navigate the shopping experience with ease:
INSPIRED BY STORIES: WHAT TO SEE
Throughout the weekend, Disney will give fans the chance to get the very latest in product innovations, listen to revered authors, and explore fashion trends through an array of content. Highlights include:
D23 Expo Guests should get ready to be wowed by the assortment of fan-favorite merchandise, books, clothing, and collectibles.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ads



document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source

Ads
Previous articleElon Musk is Building Tunnels Again – TheStreet
Next articleNews publishers, including Seattle group, sue Google and Facebook over market dominance – GeekWire
Abhinav Mishra
https://www.inferse.com
Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR