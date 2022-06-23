Starlink Mission – SpaceX

Ads

On Saturday, March 19 at 12:42 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, completing the first twelfth launch and landing of an orbital class rocket booster.

This Falcon 9 first stage booster previously launched Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and now nine Starlink missions.

