Starlink Mission – SpaceX

Abhinav Mishra
On Saturday, March 19 at 12:42 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, completing the first twelfth launch and landing of an orbital class rocket booster.
This Falcon 9 first stage booster previously launched Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and now nine Starlink missions.
