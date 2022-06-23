Bitcoin (BTC USD) Crypto Price Girds for a Break Higher, Chart Indicates – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark

Asia’s Thirst for Cheap Russian Oil Hits OPEC’s No. 2 Producer

Iron Ore Rises Past $110 as Xi Pledges to Meet Economy Targets

Struggling Hog Farmer to Piggyback on China’s Clean Energy Drive

JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

SoftBank’s Son Faces Shareholders Shaken by $34 Billion Loss

Spain’s Big Defense Push Hinges on Creating a National Champion

Indonesia to Start Building $34 Billion New Capital in August

Hamptons Landmarks Up for Sale in East End Version of Monopoly

Only 23% of New Yorkers Can Afford Median Rent — And Prices Are Surging

Two Former Goldman Sachs Bankers Are Now in the Chocolate Business

Multiple People Killed in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia: Reports

Foreign Firms’ Russian Assets Are Lousy Deals for Locals

Rising Yields Will Test EU’s 800 Billion-Euro Promise

Waiting for a GSK Mega Deal Hurts Like Toothache

The Age of Credibility for Central Banks Is Over

The Global Currency Wars Have Begun Because, Well, Inflation

Can Crypto’s Richest Man Stand the Cold?

‘Horrific’ Sexual Assaults Uncovered in Australia Mining Inquiry

Half of New US Entrepreneurs Are Women, Leading a Creation Boom

Ghislaine Maxwell Should Get 30-55 Years in Prison, US Says

Survivors Dig By Hand After Afghanistan Quake Killing 1,000

Big Tech Gets Caught Up in Europe’s Energy Politics

These Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022

How the New York Loft Reclaimed Industrial Grit as Urban Luxury

White House Hopes New Funding Will Deter Clearing Homeless Encampments

US Senators Ask GitHub Users for Input on Crypto Legislation

Once-Dull Crypto Strategies Are Now Shining in the Bear Market

Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF



Bitcoin could be set to build on its recent rally. The world’s largest digital token posted a six-day winning streak through Tuesday, the 20th time it has achieved such a run since the pandemic roiled markets. The mean return over over three days, five days and 20 days is 4.1%, 5.3% and 18.5% respectively after such stretches, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.

source