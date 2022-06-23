PC Periodicals: Windows 11 update appears to have a new definition – The Spectrum

Ads

One of the new Windows 11 announcements was to have only one Feature Update per year as opposed to the two Windows 10 Feature Updates we usually experienced. Well, the theory that this would make it harder to maintain operating system changes does not appear to be the case.

Officially, Windows 11 is shifting to annual feature updates, but Microsoft has made it clear that the OS will be getting new features throughout the year.

There is a long tradition amongst more conservative Windows users to wait for the first service pack before upgrading to a new Microsoft operating system.

The logic is that the initial new users will take the problems associated with first releases, while wiser users will upgrade to a more mature version of the new operating system with the early wrinkles already ironed out.

If you are one of those people and were waiting for Windows 11 22H1 before updating to Windows 11, the good/bad news is that this is no longer coming.

The first of these new features started to arrive in February 2022, adding several new features. They include redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps, new taskbar functionality and a public preview of native Android app support. However, the latter requires at least 8GB of RAM and an SSD – which is stricter than Windows 11 itself.

As Windows Central reports, several new features could be on the way later in the year, potentially as part of the 22H2 update. These will supposedly be as follows, with all new functionality available to test soon:

The best way to find out what may have been added is to check the maintenance update KB number.

When a new update is applied there is a KB reference number assigned to that change. And that KB number is listed in the Windows Update History. You will have to scan that article to see what new items have been added.

For example, in my system on February 15, 2022, KB5010414 (OS Build 22000.527) Preview was installed. When you click on the ‘learn more’, the information for KB5010414 is displayed. Scanning that article, you will see the following:

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

What is clear is that if you once thought you were starting to understand the Windows update process, time to get a new understanding. Or, possibly wait a couple of weeks, as it will most likely change again.

George Cox is the owner of Computer Diagnostics and Repair. He can be reached at 346-4217.

