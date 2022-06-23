M2 MacBook Pro review roundup: Good, but wait for the M2 MacBook Air – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 ships on Friday and early reviews have arrived with what appears to be a collective yawn.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor was announced alongside the redesigned M2 MacBook Air during WWDC 2022. Initial reactions to this announcement were that of confusion, as Apple did little to update the machine beyond adding a new processor.

Engadget calls the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Apple’s most baffling laptop. It was a confusing computer with the M1, but that has only been exacerbated by the redesigned MacBook Air.

Despite that, they call the 13-inch MacBook Pro a very nice computer. The M2 may provide a decent performance boost, but it isn’t a computer worth recommending.

The fan is a selling point for this laptop since active cooling means longer sustained load on the M2 versus the fan-less M2 MacBook Air. However, that performance difference may not be very wide.

For those seeking a professional computer, they’d have to spec up the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which brings its price much closer to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. So instead, it would make more sense to save up and invest in the more performant 14-inch model with more ports.

The Verge states right away that anyone who cares about benchmarks shouldn’t be buying the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Not much has changed beyond the M2 processor, a 24GB memory option, and Spatial Audio support in the speakers.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro seems to be a perfect fit for those who don’t spend a lot of time editing and exporting videos. Instead, it is made for those who live in spreadsheets and occasionally edit a photo, except the M2 MacBook Air exists.

It is a fast computer with excellent battery life, but only has two USB-C ports and uses a design from 2016. Most customers will go for the M2 MacBook Air, and those who really need a performance boost will seek out the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Rene Ritchie asks who the 13-inch MacBook Pro is for, and believes he has some answers. There are plenty of customers on the market who purchase the base-level MacBook Pro, and they just got a sweeter deal with an M2 inside.

While the design is six years old with a Touch Bar, it fits in a specific niche not filled by other MacBooks. Those who like the Touch Bar only have this one option, and the sustained performance provided by active cooling are two big reasons to consider the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Otherwise, the M2 MacBook Air is the go-to choice with its redesigned chassis, MagSafe, and color options.

Wired calls the 13-inch MacBook Pro aimless after yet another update with no redesign, no port additions, and no new webcam. Weirdly, many of these requested changes were made to the new M2 MacBook Air, and it costs less.

Performance wasn’t an issue for editing photos but began to struggle if too many Chrome tabs were open with apps in the background. Editing 4K Pro Res video shot from an iPhone 13 Pro ground the system to a halt.

Those who look at the base model would be better off with the similar performing M2 MacBook Air, and upgrading the 13-inch MacBook Pro places its cost much closer to its high-end counterparts. So, it is an awkward middle child that doesn’t bring nearly enough to be worth your while.

CNET says the first Mac with an M2 processor is a strange computer. With only one month until the M2 MacBook Air with a bigger display, better webcam, and new design arrives for less money, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is in a confusing spot.

The active cooling it provides with fans means it will be the most powerful 13-inch MacBook Apple sells, but not by much. It is also the only MacBook with the Touch Bar.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro will appeal to only a very specific subset of shoppers, such as those who want better cooling or those who want a MacBook Pro without spending $2,000 on the next-better model.

Really, IMO (which I understand signifies little) they would have been better putting the M2s into an updated Mac Mini.



Many owning Intel based 13″ MAC laptop will quickly upgrade to M2 Air including those Windows customers looking for lower cost best all around MAC laptop will turn to M2 Air. Besides convenience, aesthetically it would look balanced with 2 ports on each side( on left MegSafe, 1 USB-C, on right headphone jack, 1 USB-C). You can charge Air from either side. Than what about M2 13″ Macbook Pro ? Not sure but could be A third wheel. M2 Macbook Air will be mass market GOTO MAC laptop. Once available and people have access to it to check it out, it will be hit out of the gate. Hope Apple makes enough to meet demand.Many owning Intel based 13″ MAC laptop will quickly upgrade to M2 Air including those Windows customers looking for lower cost best all around MAC laptop will turn to M2 Air. Besides convenience, aesthetically it would look balanced with 2 ports on each side( on left MegSafe, 1 USB-C, on right headphone jack, 1 USB-C). You can charge Air from either side.

The MBP 13″ is the #2 seller in Apple’s laptop lineup, so while I get the business reason for keeping it around, this latest “Faux Pro” iteration is just baffling. It’s minimal pluses vs the MBA M2 are two extra hours of battery life, two extra graphic cores standard (but avail on the MBA) and a fan that “could” provide a performance benefit under heavy use, but the fact that Apple–which is all about “stats” in its marketing–makes no statistical claim for what that benefit is, suggests to me that it’s minimal or non-existent. And the Touch Bar, which was dropped from Apple’s newest and truly “pro” Macbooks because pros generally hated it, is actually a minus from the pro perspective.

But except for those minimal pluses of the MBP 13″ M2, the MBA M2 makes a more convincing case as an entry level “pro” laptop, with MagSafe charging, an extra port avail for full time use, no Touch Bar, a much better webcam for Zoom, plus thinner and lighter while giving up nothing to the MBP 13″ in processing power.

So, as far as being a “pro” laptop, even at the entry level, the new MBP 13″ is the ultimate example of “the Emperor has no clothes.”

DAalseth said: Really, IMO (which I understand signifies little) they would have been better putting the M2s into an updated Mac Mini. Could not agree more. A Mac mini with M2 and a larger memory capacity would be a perfect desktop computer for the masses, just like the M2 MacBook Air is the perfect notebook computer for the masses. Nothing against the Mac Studio or beefier MacBooks, but few people actually utilize the full capabilities of the higher end products.

Could not agree more. A Mac mini with M2 and a larger memory capacity would be a perfect desktop computer for the masses, just like the M2 MacBook Air is the perfect notebook computer for the masses. Nothing against the Mac Studio or beefier MacBooks, but few people actually utilize the full capabilities of the higher end products.

dewme said: DAalseth said: Really, IMO (which I understand signifies little) they would have been better putting the M2s into an updated Mac Mini. Could not agree more. A Mac mini with M2 and a larger memory capacity would be a perfect desktop computer for the masses, just like the M2 MacBook Air is the perfect notebook computer for the masses. Nothing against the Mac Studio or beefier MacBooks, but few people actually utilize the full capabilities of the higher end products. I would actually prefer they put an M1 Pro into the Mac mini. They should have done it 3 months ago. M1 Mac mini base model for $700, 8c CPU, 14c GPU M1 Pro base model with 16 GB, 256 GB for $1200. An 10c CPU, 16c GPU M1 Pro Mac mini with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB for $1500. When the M2 Mac mini comes, hopefully they keep the M1 model and price its starting SKU at $600, with M2 models starting at $700 or $800.

I would actually prefer they put an M1 Pro into the Mac mini. They should have done it 3 months ago. M1 Mac mini base model for $700, 8c CPU, 14c GPU M1 Pro base model with 16 GB, 256 GB for $1200. An 10c CPU, 16c GPU M1 Pro Mac mini with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB for $1500.

When the M2 Mac mini comes, hopefully they keep the M1 model and price its starting SKU at $600, with M2 models starting at $700 or $800.

