6 hours ago
Learn how to adapt to new shopping habits, create stand-out brand experiences and drive long-term business growth at Commerce Week. Join discussions with leaders at New Balance, Wayfair, Rent the Runway and more, July 26–28 in NYC. Register before June 27 to save on your pass.
Macy’s is rolling out a new collection of NFTs tied to its annual 4th of July firework celebration in New York.
Register to continue reading!
Patrick Kulp is Adweek’s senior reporter covering emerging tech.
Why Amazon Is Turning to Crowdsourcing to Decide Which Smart Gadgets to Produce
By Patrick Kulp
Fiverr Rolls Out New Voice Cloning Tool That Lets Actors Offer Automated Samples
By Patrick Kulp
Adobe Unveils New Augmented Reality Shopping Tool
By Patrick Kulp
Snap Acquires Mind-Controller Startup to Integrate With Future AR Glasses
By Patrick Kulp
Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow
Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?
Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care
Targeting People, Not Profiles
Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media
By Pam Zucker
TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master
By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson
The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness
By Twitter
Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV
By Marketing Architects
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem.
Macy’s Creates NFT Collection Tied to 4th of July Fireworks Show – Adweek
6 hours ago