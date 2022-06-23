How to subscribe Disney+ Hotstar – India Today

Ads

Jump to navigation

Speak Now

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is world’s most popular T20 cricket league introduced by the BCCI in 2008. The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament was originally scheduled for March 29. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got delayed. All IPL 2020 matches are being streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can watch all IPL 2020 live matches only when you subscribe to the Disney+Hotstar.

Hotstar is available in two different packages Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium. Both features are different- as per your convenience, you can select any one of them. Here is a step by step guide you can follow to subscribe Disney+ Hotstar.

Steps you can follow to subscribe Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: First, open any browser and visit hotstar.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Subscribe button on top right.

Step 3: Now, on the new screen, select the Plan of your choice.

Step 4: After that register using your Phone number and OTP.

Step 5: At last, enter your Payment details.

That’s it, once your payment is done successfully, you can enjoy Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

You can also enjoy the Disney+ Hotstar subscription on your Smartphone. But for that, you first need to download Disney+ Hotstar app on your device and sign-in using your login credentials. However, iOS users have the option of purchasing the Disney+ Hotstar plans on iTunes as well.

Currently, Disney+ Hotstar offers two plans to its customers to subscribe from: Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs 399 per year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.

Both Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans offer a number of benefits, have a look:

Ads

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is quite reasonable priced at Rs 399 per year. Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription provides the following special benefits to its subscribed users:

Disney+ Hotstar Premium is the more expensive plan priced at Rs 299 per month or at Rs 1,499 per year. Apart from the VIP plan, the Premium plan also offers its users access to the latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals and more.

Keep in mind that all subscriptions on Disney+ Hotstar are non-refundable. So be careful while choosing the plan you want to use.

(source: hotstar.com)

READ | How to download videos on Hotstar and watch offline

READ | How to change language on Hotstar app

READ | How to download Hotstar app on TV

The Deaths On Indian Roads | An India Today Infographic

Repo rate riddle: How RBI’s monetary policy impacts your lives

How Mithali Raj used book reading to calm her nerves before her big moment

Cancer in all patients vanishes for the first time during US drug trial

Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Crime Branch to grill gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi

Chennai: SUV falls into storm water pit, driver suffers injuries

Shweta Tripathi says today’s generation thinks ‘Hindi is not cool’ | Exclusive

Beijing relaxes Covid restrictions, Shanghai residents face hazmat clad officials

Delhi: Woman leaves 5-year-old daughter with her hands, legs tied on roof in scorching heat

Blackswan’s Indian Member Sriya Lenka Answers FAQs On K-POP

Delhi: Woman leaves 5-year-old daughter with her hands, legs tied on roof in scorching heat

DIU Video: India’s growth projections trimmed

Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source