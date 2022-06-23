'iPhone 14' & Apple Watch Series 8 rumor discussion, plus more on This Week in Apple – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

For the latest “This Week in Apple,” the presumed “iPhone 14” is leaked, Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with a temperature sensor, and Apple abandons its TV dongle.

Each week, AppleInsider posts many stories about Apple, its products, rumors and speculation, and information about related vendors and other firms. Our weekend video series “This Week in Apple” condenses down the week’s stories into an easy-to-digest video recap.

Along with a summary of the week, we offer insight and analysis about the key events and what has transpired since the reports were originally published.

Sources for featured stories are below if you want to take a closer look at the events.

Leading the news cycle this week was Jon Prosser’s reveal of the purported “iPhone 14.” This new device looks like a more modern version of the iPhone 4, with a titanium chassis and no notch or camera bump. But being so early, it has given us a bit of pause.

Ming-Chi Kuo this week also projected the Apple Watch Series 7 is on track for its September debut, but he also gave some insight on the Apple Watch Series 8. The new model, according to Kuo is said to include a temperature sensor, something backed up by existing patents.

Lastly, it seems Apple was close to releasing a low-cost Apple TV dongle but the project was eventually killed for fear it would damage Apple’s reputation as a premium hardware maker.

Dear Santa, I wish AI would add a separate channel for the rumor mill. Talk about artificial intelligence.

For a lot of folks, summer is prime camping time. We've rounded up the best tech gear to enhance adventures.

Apple demoed technology at WWDC 2022 called Private Access Tokens — and they could potentially kill CAPTCHAs once and for all.

Apple's handling of Apple Pay Later goes beyond just setting up a subsidiary, with the financial service said to use a customer's Apple ID and associated data to minimize the chance of fraud and losses.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the M2 chip, but it may not be enough to tempt potential buyers away from a purchase of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how the smaller MacBook Pro models compare.

Apple to support verified brand logos in Mail anti-spam feature

Final day: B&H's Mega Deal Zone event discounts 100s of electronics by up to $2,500

Man recovers iPhone lost at the bottom of a river for 10 months

Swimmer stuck in frigid Columbia River uses Apple Watch to call for help

Hands on with new AirPods features in iOS 16, including Personalized Spatial Audio

What macOS Ventura features Intel Macs won't get, and what's coming later for Apple Silicon

Apple TV+ drama 'Five Days at Memorial' gets first teaser trailer

How to work efficiently across Mac, iPad, and Windows

For a lot of folks, summer is prime camping time. We've rounded up the best tech gear to enhance adventures.

Apple demoed technology at WWDC 2022 called Private Access Tokens — and they could potentially kill CAPTCHAs once and for all.

Apple's handling of Apple Pay Later goes beyond just setting up a subsidiary, with the financial service said to use a customer's Apple ID and associated data to minimize the chance of fraud and losses.

With iOS 16, Apple is making AirPods even better. These are the notable new features coming to Apple's popular earbuds and headphones in the fall.

Here's how Apple helps you manage your medications with iOS 16 and watchOS 9, including monitoring for harmful drug interactions.

Despite no stage time at WWDC, Apple TV's tvOS 16 is still getting some new features this fall. We walk you through all of the changes you can expect to see on your devices.

Apple's upcoming iOS 16 release for iPhone continues a departure from the norm. It's full of customizable touches that make it Apple's most personal yet.

Even without third-party faces, watchOS 9 is still set to deliver some new face designs for Apple users. We're going hands-on with all of the new faces, as well as the newly-updated faces.

App icons come, icons go, and around the time of iOS 7 app icons also got radically reworked. "The iOS App Icon Book" is an utterly gorgeous celebration of the art of the app icon.

The Monolith M1000ANC Headphones offer ANC, algorithmic spatial audio, and 60-hour battery life at a price lower than AirPods.

Zhiyun's updated design of its Weebill 3 gimbal results in its most comfortable and powerful gimbal, which is also more useful for amateur videographers and vloggers.

It's only in beta, but macOS Ventura is already shaping up to be a particularly welcome update that brings new features, new apps and new refinements to the Mac.

GoCube, the maker of Bluetooth-enabled puzzle cubes, has released its newest product — GoDice. We took a look at these fun new dice to see if they'd be a worthy addition to game night.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source

Ads