5 NFT Projects and Marketplaces Committed to the Terra 2.0 (LUNA) Ecosystem – The VR Soldier

Many projects have been launched within the ecosystem despite the negative energy and uncertainties around the New Terra 2.0 launch. Even some Digital Asset Managers such as Hex Trust, Nebula, and CyberDeck have also shown their support for rebuilding the new Terra ecosystem.

This article looks at our pick of the top five NFT projects and marketplaces supporting the Terra 2.0 (LUNA) ecosystem that are ready to migrate to the new blockchain.

Note: The list below isn’t organized in any particular order.

Knowhere is currently operating on Terra 1.0 but urges users to make sure the wallet connected is selected to the “Classic” network while making transactions. They are planning to migrate fully to Terra 2.0 soon.

Knowhere poses itself as the Vanguard for Terra NFTs, artists, and partners ready to play a vital role in Terra Luna 2.

2/2⚠️To ensure your wallet is connected to Terra's "Classic" network, see image attached👾 pic.twitter.com/ZxOklsdPVl

— Knowhere 👾 Terra NFT Marketplace 🌔 (@knowhere_art) May 31, 2022

Another platform showing its support for Terra 2.0 is the RandomEarth 🌍 NFT Marketplace, describing itself as an NFT Marketplace for @terra_money.

RandomEarth’s auction system allows you to sell and buy Crypto Assets. You can participate in the Auction by attaching your digital wallets to compatible bridge extensions like Terra Station (https://station.terra.money/).

Terra Station is an electronic wallet that lets you buy, store, and conduct transactions with Terra LUNA coins.

RandomEarth is commited to rebuilding on @terra_money V2 in solidarity with the rest of our community. https://t.co/fMbqqwo2Kg

— RandomEarth 🌎 (@randomearth_io) May 16, 2022

HERO NFT is a limited edition NFT collection of unique digital collectibles thriving on the Solana and Terra blockchains. They claim to be the first NFT to mint on Solana and Terra.

It has a total of 5.8k NFT Item collections, with 2.6k owners. Its floor price sits at 3.5 Million Luna.

Additional Data – https://randomearth.io/collections/slug/heronft

It has already declared public support for the new Terra 2.0.

Terra has been a foundational catalyst in the growth of Hero

As we expand and bridge across networks, Hero will always be rooted in the $LUNA community and stand by a new @terra_money chain #IBC#TerraisMoreThanUST https://t.co/uMPhd0CSd8

— HERO 🌕🌞 (@Hero_NFT_) May 18, 2022

MetaFrens has already declared interest in continuing building on the Terra 2.0. TerraFloki is now MetaFrens, a community-led NFT metaverse open for all Terra NFTs.

TerraFloki is an NFT-as-a-Subscription model based on the Terra ecosystem, which is comprised of TerraFloki Labs’ economic and strategic play-to-earn metaverse.

Users can also trade, stake, and supply liquidity through a simple built-in DEX.

🚨GM, @MetaFrens_ (ex TFLOKI) will continue to build with Terra V2👾

As OG builders on @terra_money, one of the first NFT projects, old as col-5, we are ready to continue building 🌖@stablekwon sir, we are here 🐶#TerraIsMoreThanUST https://t.co/CzVjx2KB7c

— MetaFrens 🪐 See You On Terra 2.0 🌖 (@MetaFrens_) May 19, 2022

Orne is a platform for buying, selling, and trading trees, and the managing firm will be named after it.

Each tree is represented by a non-fungible token (NFT) generated on a blockchain. All tree exploitation earnings will be returned to the NFT holder once it achieves maturity.

“NFTs for sustainable forestry, $ORNE on @terra_money”

Orne declared its support for the launch as well:

https://t.co/Jvi51F5R4S is committed to reforest the world with @terra_money Terra 2.0 https://t.co/y5kNryWDDT

— Orne.io (@orne_i_o) May 16, 2022

While the Terra 2.0 (LUNA) price is currently struggling, it’s clear that Terra’s ecosystem is one of the most unique and forward-looking in the industry.

As more applications and projects transition to the new chain and the broader cryptocurrency audience sees the potential for Terra Luna, the new coin’s valuation will rise.

It’s nearly impossible for Terra 2.0 (LUNA) to soar in price and valuation with Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to hold current support levels. As such, traders and investors should practice patience when it comes to their investment in the project and look for longer-term success rather than focusing on short-term failures.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any project.

Image Source: valedol/123RF

© 2022 The VR Soldier

