Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 1 and 2 Easter Eggs Explained – Den of Geek

Here are all the Star Wars references, deep cuts, and easter eggs we spotted in the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi!

This Obi-Wan Kenobi article contains spoilers.

The Star Wars shows just keep coming. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, almost evenly between the Prequel and Original Trilogies. This setting provides plenty of opportunities to connect the show to other parts of the saga, including with some very surprising cameos.

In just the first two episodes, Obi-Wan reluctantly leaves his mournful vigil over Luke Skywalker to help out an old friend from the Prequels, finding himself in the crosshairs of both bounty hunters and ruthless Imperial Inquisitors who serve Darth Vader. All to save an iconic Original Trilogy character!

Vivien Lyra Blair joins the cast as a 10-year-old Princess Leia Organa, the legendary Star Wars hero originally played by Carrie Fisher. As one of the two Skywalker twins, she was born the same time the Empire rose, so you can track the timeline by her age and vice versa, if you want to.

You can read more about Blair here.

Vect Nokru, the leader of the mercenary band that kidnaps Leia, is played by Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. This is far from Flea’s first nerdy role. He also played Marty’s nemesis Needles in the Back to the Future movies!

Luke Skywalker may not be the focus of Obi-Wan’s attention in this series, but we still get to see him playing around the Lars homestead. That’s newcomer Grant Feely stepping into the boots of the iconic Star Wars hero.

Jimmy Smits reprises his Prequel role as Leia’s adoptive father Bail Organa. Simone Kessell plays Leia’s mother Breha Organa, replacing Rebecca Jackson Mendoza from the Prequels. Star Wars books established she has glowing cybernetics replacing some of her organs, but they aren’t visible in the TV version.

While peaceful Alderaan most recently appeared in live action in Revenge of the Sith, it’s most famous as the planet Grand Moff Tarkin blew up to demonstrate Death Star’s power in A New Hope. Pity. At least Obi-Wan Kenobi gives us our most extensive look at Alderaan yet.

The planet Leia was kidnapped to was inspired by downtown Hong Kong, according to Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold. This is the planet’s first appearance.

Temuera Morrison, star of The Book of Boba Fett and the actor behind Boba and Jango Fett, as well as all of the clones in the Prequels, plays the clone beggar on Daiyu.

The Jedi on the run named Nari is played by Benny Safdie, one half of the directing duo that directed the excellent thriller films Good Time and Uncut Gems.

Sharp eyes can spot C-3PO (played by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 in the background of the Alderaan party. You might recall they went with the Organas in Revenge of the Sith just as Leia did, setting up their famous role in the opening of A New Hope.

The Inquisitors were introduced in the Rebels animated series as Darth Vader’s right-hand Jedi hunters. The Grand Inquisitor had a significant role as a main antagonist in Rebels, with the Fifth Brother showing up as one his lackeys. The Third and Fourth Sisters are new, although the latter was first mentioned in Star Wars Adventures comics.

Owen and Beru Lars are played by the same actors who took on the roles in the Prequels, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse.

The toy Obi-Wan gives to Luke, a model skyhopper, matches the one Luke has in A New Hope.

– The Jedi in the Order 66 flashback is named Master Minas Velti, a new character played by stunt performer Ming Qiu, whose work you’ve also watched in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

– The clones who stormed the Jedi Temple were from Anakin’s 501st Legion, as is the beggar clone on Daiyu.

The bug-eyed droid bounty hunter modeled after The Empire Strikes Back‘s 4-LOM is actually a new assassin named 1-JAC. But what we really want to know who is that dinosaur-looking assassin guy?

– If you take a closer look at the episode, you might spot the elephant-trunked Aki-Aki species, introduced in The Rise of Skywalker. Their planet, Pasaana, was where Rey and friends attended the festival, met up with Lando, and discovered Ochi of Bestoon’s ship.

– One of the mercenaries helping Flea is a Falleen, the reptilian species introduced in Shadows of the Empire. While their most famous member may still be the infamous Prince Xizor, they’ve appeared elsewhere throughout both canon and the Legends continuity.

– Another background face belongs to a Tarsunt, the white-bearded alien from The Force Awakens.

– Other Sequel aliens in Kenobi crowd scenes include the wide-mouthed Keteerian from The Last Jedi. The many-eyed Boosodian and the space helmet-wearing Shungbeek are both from The Rise of Skywalker.

– Two Zabraks (Darth Maul’s species, originating in The Phantom Menace) serve as bruisers, one as a mercenary and one working in the drug lab.

Obi-Wan rides an eopie, a camel-like creature. It was first seen in The Phantom Menace, as were some of the episode’s other Tatooine creatures.

Leia speculates that the starships she sees might belong to Merson pirates and Aquillian rangers. These are very deep cuts from early Star Wars comics and an unproduced draft of the Original Trilogy respectively.

Bail Organa mentions once having aspirations to chase purrgil, the giant space whales that first appeared in Rebels.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments!

Written by

Megan Crouse

Megan Crouse writes for Star Wars Insider and Star Wars.com and is a co-host on Den of Geek's Star Wars podcast, Blaster Canon. Twitter: @blogfullofwords

The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.

