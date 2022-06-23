Android 13 beta 3.2 brings fixes for issues with back gesture, app crashes and more – The Indian Express

Ads

Google recently released a new beta update for Android 13. Android 13 beta build version 3.2 is now available for select Pixel devices and brings some much-needed bug fixes. It resolves an issue with Android 13 beta that gave users issues with the back gesture in some apps. The ‘At a glance’ settings page would also occasionally collapse for some Android 13 beta users, an issue that the new Beta 3.2 has now fixed.

Other fixes include crashing of some applications instantly on opening and another issue where the microphone would unexpectedly turn on and off when using the phone. Random crashing of the Google Photos app has also been fixed with the new update.

The new beta 3.2 update, however, doesn’t still fix all the issues with the Beta 3 release. Problems like the system showing a runtime permissions dialog box out of context, the fingerprint sensor not working well under direct sunlight and paired Bluetooth devices disconnecting occasionally are still there.

The remaining issues are expected to be fixed in one of the subsequent beta updates of Android 13. Remember that beta updates are known to have issues and are only meant for users who use these builds on a secondary device to try out new Android versions before everyone else.

If you’re already on a previous Android 13 beta build, you will get the new beta 3.2 build update as an OTA (Over The Air) update notification. Simply click on the notification and follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.

The Android 13 beta 3.2 build is available for the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.









source