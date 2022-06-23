Solar power system installed at KU's pharmacy, microbiology depts – DAWN.com

Ads

KARACHI: The University of Karachi Alumni Association, Baltimore Washington DC, has recently completed the installation of solar panel system in the pharmacy and microbiology departments.

Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon would soon inaugurate the project.

The head of KU’s solar system committee, Dr Shahid Mahmood, shared that earlier a 32.5 kW solar panel grid-tied system at the faculty of Arts and Social Sciences was installed by the alumni association.

He said that around Rs4 million will be saved on electricity bills annually.

According to him, the grid-tied system installed in the faculty of arts and social sciences last year is running successfully and the university is saving Rs1.4m annually from this solar system alone.

Dr Mahmood said that the grid and hybrid systems of 30kW in the pharmacy and 20kW in microbiology departments had been installed and these were generating 145kW and 110 kW units of electricity daily, respectively.

He said the two departments save the university an additional Rs2.6m in electricity bills.

“The solar system setup in these three departments in collaboration with the alumni will save up to Rs4m a year in electricity bills,” he said.

Meanwhile, KU VC Dr Nasira Khatun said that the varsity was grateful to its alumni and especially to UKAA Baltimore Washington DC.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

Compunode.com Pvt. Ltd. (www.compunode.com).Designed for Dawn.

Copyright © 2022, Dawn

Scribe Publishing Platform

source