Gas Stimulus Payments: How many states are sending checks? – Marca English

America continues to battle against rising Gas prices

Gas prices continue to rise across the globe, with families paying more at the pump than almost ever before, and so the United States of America is attempting to alleviate some of the related pressures on families by introducing Gas Stimulus payments.

As part of the ongoing plan to help America recover from the financial impact of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, Joe Biden has green-lit such a plan that will lessen the impact of rising gas prices.

Some states are already sending out checks, whilst others are yet to begin the process, but on the other hand a number of them aren’t involved altogether.

Colorado is sending residents up to $500 as long as they filed their 2021 tax returns by June 30, 2022.

Delaware, the home of President Biden, started sending stimulus checks worth $300 to residents who filed their 2020 tax returns.

Georgia is assessing the tax filing status of a resident before determining who to send stimulus checks to.

Minnesota is specifically giving some frontline workers payments worth around $750, but the application for that process hasn’t yet begun, with the priority being given to regulation stimulus checks.

In New Mexico residents will receive $250 if they earn less than $75,000, whilst married coupes who filed their taxes together will be given $500 if they make less than $150,000 combined in a calendar year.

Residents of New Jersey who don’t qualify for the federal stimulus checks as part of the American Recovery Plan can claim the state stimulus, which is worth around $500. This payment will not be limited to registered citizens either, with those who are undocumented also being able to claim the check.

