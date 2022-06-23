San Francisco police release photo of alleged subway shooter – Oil City Derrick

Ads

Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 1:47 pm

In this image from video released by the San Francisco Police Department is a person of interest following a shooting on a Muni Metro train in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train that ended in the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood just days before Pride celebrations, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on a commuter train as it pulled away from a residential station toward the station in the city’s Castro neighborhood.

ADDS RAFAEL MANDELMAN Police personnel confer with San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, at left, outside the entrance to the Castro Muni Metro station following a shooting in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a crowded subway train early Wednesday, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said.

San Francisco Police Officer spokesperson Kathryn Winters speaks with reporters outside the entrance to the Castro Muni station following a shooting in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Police tape blocks the entrance to the Castro Muni Metro train station following a shooting in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a crowded subway train early Wednesday, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco were searching Thursday for a man who shot and killed one person and wounded another inside a subway train and then fled when the train stopped in the Castro District, the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood.

San Francisco police late Wednesday released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Police in San Francisco are searching for a man who shot and killed one person and wounded another inside a subway train and then fled when the train stopped in the Castro District, the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood. San Francisco police late Wednesday released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities. Police say the man, who hasn’t been identified, is thought to be the person who shot a 27-year-old man to death and wounded a 70-year-old man.

