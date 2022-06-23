The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Opens Up About Returning for Season 2 – ComicBook.com

Ads

June 22, 2022

HBO is bringing sleeper hit series The White Lotus back for a second season, despite the Mike White project originally being billed as a one-season situation. The series is heading to a different White Lotus resort with a mostly different cast of characters, but one of the starts of Season 1 is taking the trip. Jennifer Coolidge is coming back to The White Lotus Season 2 to reprise her role as Tanya McQuold, who was on a mission in the first season to scatter her late mother’s ashes.

During a recent interview with TVLine, Coolidge opened up about returning to The White Lotus for a new story. She said that fans of the series will definitely be pleased with what is being cooked up for the next installment.

“I do think people will like [Season 2], based on the scenes that I’ve witnessed of other people,” Coolidge explained. “I think people are really going to be riveted.”

Joining Coolidge in the season season of The White Lotus are series newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson.

Series creator Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer. White is set to write and direct every episode of Season 2.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The first season of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

