Add a handle to your iPad Pro with Pitaka FlipBook Case – Cult of Mac

By Ed Hardy • 7:45 am, June 22, 2022

The Pitaka FlipBook Case for iPad wraps around an iPad Pro and the Apple Magic Keyboard to protect them and add a handle.

The tablet and its keyboard can be used while the magnetic sleeve is still wrapped around them, making them easy to grab and go.



iPad Pro is an amazing tablet on its own. Add Apple’s wrap-around keyboard and it becomes a laptop. But the keyboard case itself is expensive and can stand with some protection. The FlipBook Case is a case for Apple’s iPad case.

“The Magic Keyboard will be opened like a book when you open the bag. And when you close it, everything is folded together,” says Pitaka.

A pair of carrying handles come together when the keyboard is closed. And there’s a zippered pocket on one side. The sleeve is assembled from leather and Carbitex CX6 Carbon Fiber.

Pitaka FlipBook Case for iPad is now available in black for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the associated Apple Magic Keyboard. The cost is $89.

Buy from: Pitaka

A version for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Apple keyboard will debut in July, as will a version in white.

The accessory is designed to wrap around an iPad and the Apple Magic Keyboard. It’s not compatible with the tablet by itself as it leaves part of the keyboard case exposed.

The company also offers a range of other iPad accessories. Don’t miss the Cult of Mac review of the Pitaka MagEZ Stand for Tablets.

