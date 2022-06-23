With cryptocurrency and NFTs, 'decentralized science' seeks to upend drug industry financing – STAT

Biotech & Pharma
By Allison DeAngelis June 23, 2022
When Alok Tayi’s daughter was born last year, he found himself in a place no parent wants to be: a newborn intensive care unit.
His daughter had been born with respiratory and neurological issues. But she was comparatively lucky — after a surgery this spring at Boston Children’s Hospital, she’s home and healthy. That wasn’t the case for all of the newborns in the NICU. Some of the parents Tayi met were grappling with the news that their child had a rare, untreatable condition.
Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter
Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.
biotechnology
finance
STAT+
