Ads

+ seven = 12 .hide-if-no-js { display: none !important; }

9 − eight = .hide-if-no-js { display: none !important; }

six + = eight .hide-if-no-js { display: none !important; }

Photo Credit: Alvaro Reyes

First spotted by 9to5Google, the recommendations appear when a user connects an audio device like headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. The YouTube Music icon appears along with three recently played tracks, albums, or playlists.

The new feature intends to make YouTube Music analogous to Android devices – especially Google’s Pixel series. Samsung has already teamed with Spotify for its default music streaming service; a significant get for Spotify. Samsung commands around 24% market share of the Android-only ecosystem.

YouTube Music recommendations are appearing consistently after connecting headphones on Android 12 devices. Some Spotify users are even reporting seeing them, so they’re not limited to just Google’s ecosystem. The design of the recommendations notification appears similar to the ‘Listen Again’ shelf from Google Assistant.

You can stop these new notifications from appearing on your device by following these easy steps.

These YouTube Music recommendations should no longer appear as a quick setting on your device. If you want to re-enable them at any time, you’ll need to toggle the feature on again.

To comply with an ITC ruling, Google has already made changes to its smart speakers. Users must adjust speaker volume individually now instead of by group. Users also lost the ability to change volume by using the phone’s physical volume button. Casting functions were also affected on non-Google smart devices with Chromecast built-in, such as those by Lenovo and JBL.



source