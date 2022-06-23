The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
Smart City technology improves urban life and creates economic advantage. Nowhere is building as many as China. But are these changes better for people, or the governments and companies designing them?
Dana Hull
Tesla Inc. delivered a record 310,048 cars worldwide in what Elon Musk said was an “exceptionally” difficult first quarter, as a growing tide of consumers made the switch to electric vehicles.
The results, posted Saturday, slightly edged out expectations. Analysts had expected that 309,158 vehicles would be shipped, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Tesla Latest 2022 News: How Many Cars Were Made This Year? – Bloomberg
