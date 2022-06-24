'Becoming Elizabeth' – Decider

Ads

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual’ On Netflix, How Relatable Does A Gay, Asian Comedian Need To Be, Anyhow?

Marvel Needs to Do Better with LGBTQ+ Representation

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration’ On Netflix, A One-Night Only Affair For Pride Month

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘First Kill’ On Netflix, Where A Teen Vampire And A Teen Vampire Hunter Fall In Love

What Time Will the Kevin Hart Movie ‘The Man From Toronto’ Be On Netflix?

Is ‘Marcel the Shells With Shoes On’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

New on Amazon Prime Video July 2022

Rowan Atkinson Speaks out on Cancel Culture: “Every Joke Has a Victim”

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Al Pacino Wants Timotheè Chalamet to Play Him in Potential ‘Heat’ Sequel: “Great Looks”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ted K’ on Hulu, an Unconventional Biopic in Which Sharlto Copley Chillingly Embodies the Unabomber

The Best Father’s Day Movies to Stream on Netflix Today

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Menudo: Forever Young’ On HBO Max, A Docuseries About The Massively Popular Boy Band Whose Members Got Kicked Out At 17

Machine Gun Kelly Struggles with Fame in Hulu’s ‘Life in Pink’ Trailer

Brian Knappenberger Is the Best Director Documenting Our Digital Age

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Missing After Leaving Rehab

‘Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.’ Is Homespun History Of Famously Dysfunctional Band

Julee Cruise Will Forever Be Rockin’ Back Inside The Hearts of ‘Twin Peaks’ Fans

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pistol’ on Hulu, A Riotously Visual, Danny Boyle-Directed Sex Pistols Biopic

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ on Hulu, A Doc About The Life And Supernova Career Of The Late Rapper

‘Sing 2’ Just Landed on Netflix: Parents, Kiss Your Summer Goodbye

Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Patricia Heaton Rips Disney for “Castrating” Buzz Lightyear By Replacing Tim Allen

How to Watch All the ‘Toy Story’ Movies Before ‘Lightyear’ Hits Theaters

‘The Old Man’ Episode 2 Recap: Love on the Run

‘The Old Man’ Episode 1 Recap: Age Against the Machine

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Old Man’ on FX/Hulu, Where Jeff Bridges is Forced Back Into The Spy Life He Left Behind

What Time Is ‘The Old Man’ on FX and Hulu?

Kim Kardashian Begs Her Kids to Be Quiet on ‘Tonight Show’: “Don’t Mess This Up”

When Does ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Come Back On Hulu?

6 Revelations from ‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Finale on Hulu

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian’s Vagina In ‘The Kardashians’ Season Finale Post-Credits Scene

‘Southern Charm’ Season 8: Shep And Craig Give Us The Scoop About That Scandalous Vegas Vacation

‘Southern Charm’: Naomie and Leva Break Down That Massive Blowup With Kathryn

‘Southern Charm’ Star Leva Bonaparte Reveals The Fallout From Last Season’s Messy Reunion, Previews Season 8 Drama, And Dishes A Bit About ‘Leva Land’

What It’s Really Like Writing About Reality TV

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 6 Review: The Last Duel

After ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ You Have to Watch ‘Star Wars Rebels’ “Twin Suns”

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Blew Up Its Good Will With One Insanely Silly Line

Will There Be an ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2 on Disney+?

New on Netflix July 2022

Is ‘Spree’ Based on a True Story?

Noah Schnapp Hints at “Gore” in New ‘Stranger Things’: ‘We’ve Got Some Deaths Coming’

What To Watch When You’re Bored

‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Rallies For Gun Control Legislation: Congress Needs To “Show That The NRA Does Not Have a Chokehold” On Our Democracy

‘The View’ Slams Supreme Court’s New York Concealed Carry Ruling as “Pure Insanity” and “Tone-Deaf”

‘The View’ Questions if Beyoncé’s New Song Will Inspire People to Quit Their Jobs

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg School Lindsey Granger for Comparing Nixon to Trump: “We’ve Come a Long Way Since Then”

Starz’s new Tudor drama Becoming Elizabeth is a gritty retelling of the legendary monarch’s most vulnerable days. Before she would be Gloriana Regina and the Virgin Queen, Elizabeth I (Alicia von Rittberg) was just a teenaged girl. In the wake of her father, Henry VIII’s death, Elizabeth finds herself in the care of her formidable stepmother Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine). While the two intelligent women have a close relationship, that bond is threatened by the attraction the young Elizabeth has for Catherine’s sexy new schemer of a husband, Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen). Becoming Elizabeth offers viewers an unsettling look at Princess Elizabeth’s earliest scandal while also showing us the complex cast of characters surrounding the future monarch. Becoming Elizabeth is a must-watch for any Tudor history geek.

The Bear roars to life within its first few seconds, opening a pilot episode with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) facing off against the titular beast in a dream sequence. If you think that sounds stressful, hang on for the wild ride that is the new FX dramedy, which follows a professional chef who is tasked with taking over his brother’s Chicago… Read more

Who would have thought that the adaptation of SEGA’s video game about a fast running blue creature who collects rings would be so darn good? Nobody, that’s who — and particularly because the history of video games to films is littered with some of the worst movies of all time. Sonic The Hedgehog bucks that trend, and then some; delivering a… Read more

Ba ba doo, ba ba dee dee dee. After a painfully long 16 month layoff, Southern Charm is FINALLY back on Bravo. All of your favorite Charmers of Charleston — Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and Leva Bonaparte — return this season, as does an old fan favorite:… Read more

And the party continues! MTV is adding another jewel to its “shore” empire with Buckhead Shore. “The Beverly Hills of the South” is the go-to destination spot for all of Atlanta’s elite and beautiful to kick up their heels and party all summer long. Led by Parker Lipman (heir to the Zaxby’s fast food empire) and Juju Barney (heir to the… Read more

An homage to New York suburban life, Crooklyn is loosely based off of Spike Lee’s own childhood growing up in Brooklyn. The film follows a black family living in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn in the summer of 1973, which gives the film a nostalgic summer feel. While the plot can be choppy since it is episodic in style, what… Read more

Why am I, someone who watches new television for a living, suggesting that you watch Alcatraz, a short-lived police procedural with a mind-bendy sci-fi twist from 2012? Because it stars Sam Neill, and because The Triangle — a mind-bendy mini-series with a sci-fi twist from 2005 — doesn’t have nearly enough Sam Neill in it. Alcatraz also has… Read more

“GIMME ALL YOU GOT! GIMME ALL YOU GOT!” Michael Mann’s 1995 crime opus Heat is an acknowledged masterpiece, a movie that manages to serve as a delivery system for every possible emotion: exhilaration, fear, amusement, sadness, romance, nostalgia, disgust, but most of all, JOY. It is a JOY to watch the cat-and-mouse games between LAPD detective… Read more

Top Gun may no longer be on Netflix, but there are still plenty of places to stream this iconic ’80s classic. Starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Anthony Edwards, this memorable masterpiece is in the midst of a renaissance thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. The film recently exited Netflix, but you can still ride into the … Read more

Check out our list of the best movies on Netflix right now in June 2022 to help you decide what to watch. Learn More

Check out our list of the best movies on HBO Max right now in June 2022 to help you decide what to watch. Learn More

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney+ right now in June 2022 to help you decide what to watch. Learn More

Check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now in June 2022 to help you decide what to watch. Learn More

Hulu’s movie selection is outstanding —Oscar winners, music documentaries, ’90s action thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies— but… Learn More

Check out our list of the best movies on Peacock right now in June 2022 to help you decide what to watch. Learn More

Check out our list of the best shows on Netflix right now in 2022 to help you decide what to watch. Learn More

source