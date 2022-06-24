Crypto Traders Turn Against Each Other in a Collapsing Market – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.
Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
Pakistan Faces Deeper Power Crisis as LNG Becomes Too Expensive
IMF Warns of Risks From China’s Slowing Covid Vaccination Rates
Amazon Hits Beach in Cannes After Revealing $31 Billion Ad Sales
Zendesk Nears Agreement With Group Led by H&F, Permira
SoftBank-Backed Ride Startup Seeks at Least $119 Million in IPO
Oliver Dowden Resigns as Tory Chair After Conservatives Lose Two By-Elections
China Asks Foreign Business Leaders How to Revive Hong Kong in Rare Move
Wall Street South Gets Biggest Win in Griffin’s Grand Miami Plan
US Forgives $6 Billion in Student Loan Debt for Borrowers Who Attended For-Profit Colleges
It’s Banchero to Orlando: Magic Grab Duke Standout At No. 1
Magic Take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith Follow in NBA Draft
Markets Are Losing the Anchor of a Generation
‘90s House and Fashion Are Back — in Time for a 1970s Economy
Yes, You’ll Still Need Me When I’m 94
Spotify’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Podcasting Has Yet to Pay Off
If You’re Too Old for an Internship, Try a Returnship Instead
Wall Street Gets Ready to Rumble Over Stock-Trading Rules
McDonald’s Boosts Franchisee Requirements and Seeks to Bolster Diversity
Chipotle Workers Push to Form Union at Maine Location
US Seeks Stronger Title IX Protections for Transgender Students
Giant Australia-to-Singapore Solar Project Targets 2024 Build
Water Receding Slowly in Flood-hit Northeast Bangladesh
‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Says Moody’s Chief Economist
New York City Will Offer Monkeypox Vaccines to Vulnerable Groups
Germany’s Beleaguered Rail Network Is Overdue for an Overhaul
Crypto Hackers Steal $100 Million With Horizon Bridge Attack
Axie-Infinity Developer to Reimburse Hack Victims, Restart Ronin
Crypto Exchange Uniswap Overtakes Ethereum in User Fees
Olga Kharif
Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.
With crypto prices tumbling precipitously, traders have begun increasingly turning against one another to eke out ever-elusive profits.
Crypto Traders Turn Against Each Other in a Collapsing Market – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.