See The Chilling First Trailer For HBO's The Thaw – Giant Freakin Robot

By Britta DeVore | 3 months ago

Things are about to reach record low temperatures on HBO Max when the streaming service drops, The Thaw, on April 1. A Polish language crime series, the Max original will take viewers on a shocking whodunit with twists and turns around every corner. To hype up viewers for what they can expect, the network dropped a trailer.

The teaser reveals a dark side to Szczecin, Poland as the body of the daughter of a District Prosecutor is found underneath a patch of melting ice. The immediate thought to viewers as well as the characters in the show is that the woman’s father probably had a long list of enemies from his time as a prosecutor. The plot thickens in The Thaw when it’s discovered that the deceased woman had just given birth. With the baby also missing, the investigation takes an even darker turn. Now flashing their eyes to the husband, because as every true crime aficionado knows: it’s always the spouse, the investigators find themselves untangling a deep, twisted web of deceit.

Meanwhile, The Thaw story also follows the life of the leading investigator – a woman who shares some similarities with the deceased. As the detective seeks the truth, her own world begins to spin out of control, leaving even more questions and uncertainty in its wake. Will the officer be able to beat the clock and uncover the reality behind the deceased woman’s demise, or will her own demons suck her into a deep well of despair? The trailer tells us that The Thaw is going to be a wild ride.

A six-part series, The Thaw is the brainchild of Marta Szymanek (The Pack), who also penned the project. Bird Talk director, Xawery Żuławski again took the director’s seat to helm the series. Starring in the detective thriller is a lineup consisting of Katarzyna Wajda, Bartek Kotschedoff, Juliusz Chrząstowski, Cezary Łukaszewicz, Sebastian Fabijański, Bogusław Linda, Andrzej Grabowski, Małgorzata Gorol, Monika Krzywkowska, Piotr Żurawski, Ewa Skibińska and Marcelina Stepkowska.

Not to be confused with the Val Kilmer starring 2009 horror flick of the same name (remember that one?), The Thaw looks like another winner from the network that has brought us scripted crime dramas including Big Little Lies, The Investigation, and True Detective, which just announced that another season is on the way. Throw in the fact that the leading character is a female, and we are totally feeling the success rolling in for the new series.

In a world saturated with male-centered detective shows, The Thaw looks like its choice of focusing on a female lead will be its greatest asset. To top it all off, Szymanek created a complex character in the investigator, giving her own story depth and realness by making her a single mother grappling with the death of her husband. All in all, if the trailer is any indication of what we can expect from the new show, it’s going to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller with plenty of character development and a thick plotline to match. You can check out the trailer above to see what we’re talking about before The Thaw begins to melt on HBO Max on April 1.

