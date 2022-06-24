Microsoft 365 Defender Safe Links protects campus against malicious links – UNCSA

Ads

Information Technologies will be turning on Safe Links, which is part of the Microsoft 365 Defender suite of controls. Safe Links provides a layer of protection when selecting URL links in email, Microsoft Office, and Microsoft Teams.

This is a non-disruptive control. If you see a pop-up window like the image on this webpage, it is Safe Links working as layer of defense to ensure links are not malicious.

Information Technologies has field tested Safe Links with the IT department and pilot tested in the Finance department with no issues. We are looking to turn on this service for campus by Friday, March 25, 2022.

Contact: Greg Gleghorn

March 18, 2022

