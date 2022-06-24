Inscryption, the delightfully unsettling card-battling roguelike, comes to Mac and Linux – The Verge

Ads

One of the best games of last year, Inscryption, has been released on Mac and Linux after previously being exclusively available for Windows PCs, its director Daniel Mullins has announced. Inscryption is a deck-building card-battling roguelike but with a fantastically dark and mysterious metanarrative that elevates it from “interesting” to “utterly engrossing.” Both my colleague Ash Parrish as well as our friends over at Polygon picked it as their game of the year for 2021.

Inscryption isn’t a particularly graphically intensive game, and the system requirements listed on its Steam page aren’t very arduous. This means you shouldn’t have any issues running it on any relatively recent MacBooks, though be sure to check the specifics of your machine before making a purchase.

Linux lads and Mac mademoiselles, your time has come to play Inscryption! Thank you to @belbeeno for doing all the work and thanks to the beta testers who reported all those platform-specific bugs.https://t.co/JJNe8C0pbK

“Normally Unity makes Mac / Linux ports fairly easy but due to the scope and weirdness of Inscryption there were plenty of platform specific bugs to work out,” notes the game’s update notes for its Mac and Linux releases. “Huge thanks to Ryan Lee (@belbeeno) who single-handedly destroyed these bugs. And thank you to the beta testers who played the Mac and Linux versions and reported them!” The game is available on Steam for both platforms. Here’s hoping console ports aren’t too far behind.

