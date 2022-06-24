Nayanthara starrer Tamil blockbuster O2 is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar – HT Tech

Ads

For the fans of regional movies of India, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is now streaming a unique survival-themed film called O2. Starring Tamil superstar Nayanthara, the movie offers a different plot and subject matter than what you’re generally used to. The movie also casts YouTube child star Ritvick, who plays the role of Nayanthara’s son. Although the film initially opened to mixed reviews, the performance of Nayanthara and the overall theme of the movie has been largely appreciated and it is something you should give it a shot. So, if you’re dealing with a slow afternoon with nothing else to do, this movie could be the solution to your boredom. Check details of O2 OTT release below.

Interestingly, the Tamil movie took the direct-to-digital route and instead of releasing in the theatres, directly moved to the OTT platform. The movie released on June 17 and can be watched exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been directed by a newcomer GS Viknesh. O2 is available in multiple languages for people to watch including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The plot of the O2 movie follows a mother and her son who suffers from respiratory illness and needs oxygen cylinders to breathe. The two of them take a long distance bus journey to Kerala for the son’s treatment, however, the bus gets trapped into a landslide and falls into a ditch covered with dirt all around it. The movie is about the survival of the passengers inside the bus as well as how the relationship between the mother and the son evolves during this stressful period.

The director has stated that the movie is female-centric and caters to the theme of human’s relationship with nature. Nayanthara, who is known for taking up roles where the female protagonist is the main character, has received positive feedback on her performance. Interested people can watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar right away. If you do not have a subscription, you can buy a cheap Rs. 299 subscription with a validity period of a month to enjoy the movie.

