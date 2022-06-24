The New York Public Library Opens a 'Virtual Branch' on Instagram and Launches a Reading Recommendation Project Using Augmented Reality Technology – LJ INFOdocket

Ads

June 23, 2022 by Gary Price

From NYPL:

The virtual branch— a custom designed interactive AR (Augmented Reality) Effect accessible via Instagram Reels is the centerpiece of #NYPLSummerBookshelf, a new initiative to spark a love of reading, encourage summer reads, and promote public libraries.

Celebrities, authors, and influencers including actress Rachel Bloom, author Min Jin Lee, influencer and author Eva Chen, Meta chief business officer Marne Levine, and others are participating, sharing video reading recommendations from the virtual lending library. Those videos will be shared on the Library’s channel (@nypl) and their own channels throughout the summer.

This is how to participate:

“This project is a new, exciting, innovative new way for The New York Public Library to further spark excitement about books and reading,” said Brian Bannon, the Library’s Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education. “To use Instagram’s incredible AR technology to create a welcoming digital space where everyone can discuss books, share recommendations, and possibly connect with their next great summer read—that’s right up our alley. We’re always trying new things to encourage reading and further the work we do in our branches every day. We hope people visit our virtual branch and try this one out.”

The #NYPLSummerBookshelf is a virtual addition to NYPL’s Summer at the Library initiative (nypl.org/summer) to offer New York kids, teens, and their families a series of free programs, challenges, and book giveaways to entertain, spark a lifelong love of reading and learning, and help students combat “summer slide”—when they forget what they learned in the summer months while outside the classroom.

Learn More, Read the Complete Announcement

