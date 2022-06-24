WWDC 2022: What will iOS 16 bring for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 users? – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
WWDC 2022: With just four days remaining for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, the excitement among iPhone owners and Apple enthusiasts is at an all time high. Regular leaks and rumors have kept people guessing about all the things the Cupertino-based tech giant could be revealing at the event. And the spotlight for all these discussions is taken by iOS 16. Multiple leaks have claimed that significant upgrades might be coming for iPhone devices, and in particular for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. What are these possible upgrades and what all can Apple enthusiasts look forward to at the event? Read on to find out. Also read: Apple WWDC 2022 date: Find out how to watch it LIVE and what to expect from the event
It is expected that Apple will announce iOS 16 on the day one of the WWDC 2022, June 6th. But that is not everything the tech giant can reveal at the conference. There are rumors that macOS 13, which could be named Mammoth, is also on the cards to be announced at the event.
Apple launched its M1 Ultra chip at the March event, even as many were expecting a new M2 chip to be announced. Some rumors suggest that it can finally be introduced at the WWDC22. The Apple VR Headset is a less likely contender but since Apple has a tendency to surprise fans, you can never rule anything out. Also, do note that all of the information is based on rumors and leaks, and none of it has been confirmed by the official sources. Also read: Leaks: iPhone 14 launch may be on THIS date; know when you can finally buy the Apple smartphone
While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the iOS 16 will not offer much of a thematic change, it is likely to bring new features for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. According to a leak by AppleLeaksPro, the ‘big widget’ or interactive widgets can make their way to iOS 16. Apparently, these are larger boxes which will contain multiple smaller widgets. Users can group them together based on their needs.
Gurman has also shared that iOS 16 will get “fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features”. But even more interestingly, he said that the next generation operating system will feature new apps and newer ways of interacting with them. We know about one such app called Apple Classical, which was previously rumored to be launched with the iOS 15.5 update but that didn’t happen. It remains to be seen what other apps can be introduced. Newer ways of interacting with the phone could be a game-changer as it could mean anything from more gesture controls or voice activations.
It is also speculated that the iOS 16 can build the foundation for Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headsets with some initial features.
And finally, while it will not be applicable for iPhone 13 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 14 Pro models can get an ‘Always On’ display after the launch later this year. There are also reports on “social-network like functionality” for the iPhones but not much is known about it at this point.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71654158404061
WWDC 2022: What will iOS 16 bring for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 users? – HT Tech
Copyright © HT Media Limited