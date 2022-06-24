Apple’s new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, featuring a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU is now available to order ahead of in-store availability beginning next Friday.
Announced at WWDC alongside the next-generation macOS update – macOS Ventura, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is a relatively minor update compared to Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air. Unlike the new 2022 MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 lacks any major design changes, MagSafe charging, new color options or notable new features.
M2 MacBook Pro now available to order – The Apple Post
