Save a huge £412 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio right now – Tech Advisor

The Surface Laptop Studio didn’t arrive in the UK until late February, but you can already save big on the asking price at launch.
John Lewis’ excellent offer slashes 25% off the asking price of the cheapest model, translating to a huge £412 saving. Rather than the usual £1,649, you’ll pay just £1,236.75 – suddenly, it becomes a much more realistic option. It probably goes without saying, but this is the lowest price the Surface Laptop Studio has ever been.
See the Surface Laptop Studio at John Lewis
However, to take advantage, you’ll need to do three key things. If you haven’t already, create a user account on the John Lewis website. Then, sign up to the retailer’s ‘My John Lewis’ loyalty card scheme – it’s completely free, but will require a UK address and phone number. Finally, enter the code ‘MYJL25’ at checkout.
But the great Surface deals don’t end there. Following the same steps will get you £142 off the top-spec Surface Go 3 – that’s the one we recommend most people go for. At £426.75 instead of £569, it’s also an all-time low for Microsoft’s budget 2-in-1. However, do be aware that you’ll need to buy a compatible keyboard cover separately.
See the Surface Go 3 at John Lewis
Then there’s the Surface Laptop Go, the affordable laptop Microsoft introduced back in 2020. John Lewis already has £200 off the top-spec model, but the same offer adds £174 to the savings. Rather than the £899 RRP, you’re now paying just £524.25. That represents excellent value for money.
See the Surface Laptop Go at John Lewis
Buying from John Lewis will get you free UK delivery within five working days, or you can collect from its many partner stores around the country within a few hours.
With these three offers, now is a great time to buy a new Surface laptop or 2-in-1. But there are plenty more where they came from – see our dedicated Surface deals article for inspiration.
