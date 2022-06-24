Poco F4 5G launch highlights: Poco F4 5G launched with Snapdragon 870 – The Indian Express

Ads

Poco launched the new Poco F4 5G today in India. The new F-series phone from the company is the first in the series since last year’s Poco F3 GT. It features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED screen and other flagship-level specifications.

The launch event for the phone kicked off at 5:30pm earlier today. You can catch a recap of the live stream from the link embedded below.

The Poco F4 5G will go on sale from June 27 on Flipkart and will come with a number of offers including 2 months of YouTube premium free for all buyers, and 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar for buers who get the phone in the first sale. The phone is available in two colourways and three storage options. Check out the highlights of the event below.

The Poco F4 5G launch event has now concluded. You can check out all the highlights below and catch a recap of the event in the embedded link above.

Available in two colourways and three storage variants, the Poco F4 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The F4 5G will go on sale on Flipkart from June 27 along with a number of offers.

These include 2 months of YouTube Premium for all Poco F4 5G buyers and 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar for all buyers who purchase the phone in the first sale on June 27. There is also a discount for SBI card holders.

The Poco F4 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising a main 64MP camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). This is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor, along with a number of software features like one-click video and smart eraser.

There is also a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F4 5G display is a 6.67-inch 120H AMOLED display that can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz and comes with 360Hz touch sampling. The display also has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The Poco F4 5G will be launched in two colourways – Night Black and Nebula Green. The design of the phone will also offer a center-aligned front punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The 2.76mm punch-hole is also one of the smallest in its class.

The Poco F4 5G features a 4,500mAh battery, which isn’t the largest out there. However, Poco is also supporting 67W fast wired charging on the phone. The brand claims the phone takes just 38 minutes to go from 0-100 per cent.

The Poco F4 5G is also just 7.7mm thin and 195grams in weight.

The Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870. The chipset is clocked at 3.2GHz, making it one of the most powerful and efficient processors out there even over a year after its launch.

The Poco F4 5G will also come with the new LiquidCool Technology 2.0 and UFS 3.1 storage to up the performance even further.

The Poco F4 5G launch event has now begun. The Poco F4 5G will be focusing on a few key areas, as suggested by brand personnel. This includes sustained performance and improved camera performance.

The Poco F4 5G launch event will begin in 10 minutes.

The Poco F4 5G is set to compete with other phones powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. These include phoens like the OnePlus 9R and the recently launched iQOO Neo 6. The Snapdragon 870 is currently the most affordable Snapdragon 800-series chip that is also 5G enabled, making it a great option for value-for-money devcies targeted at power users.

The Poco F4 GT launch event will begin in about an hour, at 5:30pm IST. Check out the link embedded above to check the live stream of the event when it kicks off.

While Poco has launched a number of F-series devices in the international market in the last few years, the Poco F4 5G will only be the brand’s third F-series phone in India following the original Poco F1 and last year’s Poco F3 GT. The Poco F4 GT is also the first Poco F-series phone to launch in India with a Snapdragon 800-series chip since the Poco F1.

Poco will be selling the Poco F4 5G in India via Flipkart. The phone is expected to compete with phones like the OnePlus 9R and the iQOO Neo 6.

