Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That 'Explains Everything' – Benzinga – Benzinga

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk continues to keep Dogecoin DOGE/USD momentum alive with his occasional tweets supporting the meme coin.

Recently, on Twitter, he posted a meme video about Dogecoin.

He was responding to a tweet by Brett Winton, Director of Research at Ark Invest, about Bitcoin BTC/USD miners.

Winton posted a joke that features short conversation between someone who understands Bitcoin BTC/USD and how the apex cryptocurrency is mined, and someone who does not know that “miners” are hardware.

Musk responded, posting a video about Dogecoin, saying it “explains everything.”

Just show her this video explains everything https://t.co/UEEocOfcTb

Replying to Musk’s Twitter thread, Winton said that his five-year-old child is already urging him to set up an account on Coinbase.

A meme too far for her I’m afraid



(On the other hand, my 5 year old is now frantically agitating to set up a Coinbase account)

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus also joined the Twitter conversation and called the video the "best cryptocurrency video in history."

best cryptocurrency video in history

This comes after Markus tweeted last week that a DOGE-based social media website would be “pretty sick.”

a doge based social media site would be pretty sick ngl

Musk’s tweet about the meme coin continues to push the value of the cryptocurrency upward. Dogecoin has surged 5% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.1435, up by over 8% in the last seven days.

Also Read: Dogecoin Influencer Matt Wallace's New Token Crashes 99% Amid Allegations Of Exit Scam

A survey conducted by Benzinga in March indicated that a vast majority of respondents think that DOGE would reach a new pinnacle by 2023; 68.6% of those polled said that DOGE would touch a new all-time high, while 31.4% said it wouldn’t.

In February, Musk announced that Tesla would accept Doge payment at the company's new Santa Monica supercharging station.

And, of course, you can pay in Ðoge

