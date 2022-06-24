Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg’s The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.
The destruction of Brazil’s rainforests may have passed the point of no return. Its perpetrators aren’t just far-right government officials and industrial farmers, however. Voracious consumers everywhere are fueling demand that may collapse the “lungs of the Earth.”
The search giant abandoned plans to mimic the Seattle-based leviathan and has reset its shopping strategy around search and ads.
Mark Bergen
Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan recently had an issue with his rose bushes. His wife took a photo of the plants on her phone, uploaded the image to Google, identified the culprit and followed a link for a fungicide. Then she bought it.
A seamless transaction that didn’t involve typing into a search bar, it was a real-life test of sorts for Raghavan’s strategic vision. A senior vice president responsible for most of Google’s largest services—search, maps, advertising and more—the 61-year-old executive is determined to crack e-commerce, a market projected to hit $2.27 trillion in 2025 that the Alphabet Inc. division has tried and failed to figure out many times before.
Google Aims to Dominate E-Commerce and Amazon With New Leadership – Bloomberg
