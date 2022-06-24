Dogecoin price to break weekly high and tag $0.16 – FXStreet

Ads

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin (DOGE) price action rebounded this morning in the European session after nearly testing $0.1360 again. With the rebound, it looks as though bulls are set to see an acceleration in the US sessions that could take out the weekly high from yesterday and target the first significant resistance level at $0.16. As the end of the week is just around the corner, expect this to set the scene for further upside going into next week.

Dogecoin price sets the stage for a pop higher as it only takes two time zones to shake off the more hawkish comments of the US Federal Reserve. The ASIA PAC session pushed DOGE price action to the downside, but bulls in the European session cut short the bearish attempt and made a U-turn even before the price could properly bounce off the historical $0.1360 level. Another good incentive for bulls to step in is that the Relative Strength Index is staying relatively flat, suggesting the US session will accelerate demand and buying volume.

With the pickup in demand, expect the weekly high to be broken to the upside and for $0.16 to act like a magnet for bulls who may be sitting on their hands before starting to book some profits or take off parts of their trades. With that move, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will have moved to the middle of the equation between buyers and sellers and thus still have some room to go higher in the coming days and next week, with more gains on the table. Indeed, a weekly close above $0.16 would see a further continuation of the uptrend going into next week, with $0.19 possibly on the docket to be hit too.



DOGE/USD daily chart

Although markets look bullish, some looming headwinds could quickly overhaul the current tailwinds and drive markets to the downside. This could result in bulls getting squashed against $0.1360, and with that, possibly a break and stops being run, which may trigger colossal demand on the selling side. With this, the risk is that price action could dip back below the red descending trend line, which would point to a reboot of the downtrend and set the stage for $0.09 from a break below $0.1.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going.

XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.

MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders and

Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source