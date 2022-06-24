Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets New Camera Features & eSIM Support With June Update – Android Headlines

Ads
Android News / Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets New Camera Features & eSIM Support With June Update
Samsung has started seeding the June 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device is picking up the latest security update in several parts of the world, including the US and Europe. The update also brings new camera features, eSIM support, and more to the US units of the foldable.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is receiving the June SMR (Security Maintenance Release) with firmware version F926USQU1DVEE in the US. The update introduces several new camera features that Samsung debuted on the Galaxy S22 series to the foldable. These include improved Night Portrait that lets you capture brighter portrait shots in low-light environments.
Samsung has also added support for the telephoto lens to Pro mode. You can now take zoom shots with finer control over various parameters. The latest update further improves the quality of photos taken with third-party camera apps.
In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting eSIM support in the US with this update. The device lacked this functionality out of the box. The addition of eSIM functionality means you can now use two separate numbers on the foldable. As such, it’s gaining Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) support as well, so you can keep both numbers active simultaneously.
Along with these goodies, the latest update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US also contains fixes for over 70 vulnerabilities. Samsung and Google have labeled several of those as critical flaws. So you might want to install the update right away.
The June security update for the European Galaxy Z Fold 3 units is rolling out with firmware version F926BXXS1CVEE. This update doesn’t contain anything apart from the latest vulnerability fixes. The device picked up the new camera features with the May update in the region. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also already supports eSIM in Europe.
Note that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also gained some camera stuff from the Galaxy S22 series. The goodies rolled out to the clamshell foldable with the May update in Europe. US units got them with the June update a few days back.
If you’re using any of Samsung’s 2021 foldables and haven’t yet received the June update, it shouldn’t be a too long wait now. Watch out for a notification or head over to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install to check for OTA (over the air) updates manually. Since it’s a pretty big update weighing more than 1GB, we advise you to connect your phone to a stable Wi-Fi network before downloading the OTA package.
