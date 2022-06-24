Top 5 Coins to Look Out on Binance Smart Chain – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

The development of blockchain technology has opened the doors for crypto projects to new opportunities, including metaverse. The crypto projects are expanding from their initial utility of empowering decentralized finance and creating a digital economy to a far more exciting approach.

However, this progress wouldn’t have been possible in the existing parameters such as high fees and slow transactions of the Ethereum Network. To counteract this ambiguity and redundancies, Binance Smart Chain has taken a scalable cross-chain approach with significantly low cost and quick transactions.

Several projects have already jumped the wagon and joined the Binance Smart Chain network to enjoy its unparalleled features. BSC has the capability to cater to a variety of projects, including metaverse projects. Here are the top 5 projects and coins (including metaverse projects) to look out for.

Binance Coin is the native token of Binance Chain (BEP- 2) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) that run parallel. Binance Coin has several use cases within the ecosystem and helps discount trading fees and cross-trade on Binance Smart Chain applications, such as PancakeSwap.

The Werewolf Coin is the native utility token of Werewolf Protocol, a decentralized finance platform that harnesses the power of blockchain technology for the evolution of cryptocurrencies. It is a metaverse project that provides the WWC token holders with the ability to profit from the ecosystem’s growth along with governance rights in the ecosystem.

PancakeSwap is a leading decentralized exchange built on Binance Smart Chain that provides users access to most Binance Smart Chain tokens. PancakeSwap has its native token CAKE that can be staked on the platform to earn handsome APY.

Bitcoin BEP-20 (BTCB) is a tokenized bitcoin on Binance Smart Chain, where 1 Bitcoin is held as a reserve for each BTCB minted on the BSC Network. This process allows the price of BTCB and Bitcoin to remain the same, giving the investors a chance to observe the volatility of Bitcoin while being on the Binance Smart Chain.

Binance USD or BUSD is a stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain pegged to the value of $1. As it is a stablecoin, the token price will remain constant, giving the investors a stable investment opportunity. BUSD has several benefits, including the ability to swap in and out of crypto investments without relying on Fiat currencies and earning interest on BUSD through low-risk crypto saving accounts.

Binance Smart Chain is an excellent blockchain network with several features that makes it one of the most sought-after blockchain networks. It houses a spectrum of projects such as Werewolf Protocol, a metaverse project.

