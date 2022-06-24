New Apple Silicon Macs Will Handle Resident Evil Village With Ease – CNET

Ads

The new Macs with Apple silicon should handle bigger games without breaking a sweat.

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET’s complete coverage from and about Apple’s annual developers conference.

Apple on Monday announced MacOS Ventura, as well as the new second-gen Apple Silicon chip called the M2 at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The new version of the operating system, in concert with the M2, aims to boost user productivity and creativity, but gamers will also notice some big changes.

Apple plans to upgrade its Metal software, which helps power games. Metal 3 will support MetalFX Upscaling, which means developers can render rich, realistic graphics faster. MetalFX renders smaller, less compute-intensive frames that can be upscaled. In addition, Metal 3’s fast resource loading API minimizes wait time when playing games.

During WWDC, Apple showed off a new Mac running Resident Evil Village and No Man’s Sky. Both games will be coming to Macs using the Apple silicon later this year. A MacBook Air will run Resident Evil Village 1080p well, and a Mac Studio can play at 4K, according to Masaru Ijuin, Capcom’s advanced technical research division manager.

Apple’s Metal updates and new M2 Chip should give new Macs gaming power, fast loading times and fluid gameplay that was once only available on high-performance consoles and gaming PCs.

