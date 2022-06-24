“Barbarian” Trailer Released – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Studios film, “Barbarian”, which will open in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Check out the trailer below:

From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, “Barbarian” stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger. The producers are Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici and Bill Skarsgård are the film’s executive producers.



Are you looking forward to watching “Barbarian”?



